Buy Me a Coffee

The United States spent $18 billion on Israel last year. I want to tell you what that bought. But first I have to tell you something about myself, because the two things are connected and I am done pretending they aren’t.

In 2008 I was forty-eight years old. I had been a liberal for thirty years. I had the right books. I had the right ideas. I had marched against two wars and written about the ones I didn’t march against and believed, genuinely believed, that I was the kind of man who said what he believed when it mattered.

In January of that year Israel launched Operation Cast Lead into Gaza. Twenty-two days. Fourteen hundred Palestinians killed. The majority civilian. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an independent investigation. The International Committee of the Red Cross said Israel had violated international humanitarian law. Congress voted 390 to 5 to support it.

I watched that vote. I knew what I thought about that vote. I wrote nothing.

I told myself I was being careful. I told myself the history was complicated. I told myself I needed to understand it better before I said anything, and then I went back to understanding it better, and sixteen years went by.

What I was actually doing was simpler than that.

I did not want to sound antisemitic.

That is the sentence I have been not writing for sixteen years. There it is.

I want to be precise about what that fear is and where it comes from, because precision matters here more than almost anywhere else.

I am not antisemitic. I know what antisemitism is. I take it seriously the way you take seriously a word that carries the Holocaust and the pogroms and two thousand years of organized violence against a people. I take it seriously enough to be precise about what it is and what it is not.

What it is not: an accurate description of a man in Scottsbluff, Nebraska who thinks the bombing of a civilian population is wrong. What it is not: a fair charge against a congressman who votes against a military aid package. What it is not: the appropriate word for a sixty-six year old liberal who has spent sixteen years watching the votes not change and saying nothing.

But the charge does not have to be accurate. It only has to be possible. The possibility alone does the work. I knew this in 2008, in the way you know things you are not ready to say yet. I know it more precisely now, because I have spent the intervening years watching the mechanism operate,watching it silence not just me but members of Congress, watching it run like a machine that was built for exactly this purpose and has been running exactly as designed for sixty years.

Patricia asked me once, years ago, why I never wrote about Israel the way I wrote about everything else. She was not unkind. She was curious. She knows me well enough to notice the shape of what I avoid.

I told her the history was complicated.

She nodded. She has been married to me for a long time. She knows what complicated means when I say it.

I live in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Population: 14,323. Median household income: $53,448. Distance to Washington: 1,085 miles. The Sugar Factory is still running at the East end of town. Has been for a hundred years, processing beets pulled from the alkaline flats. On certain nights you can smell it from the porch,sweet, industrial, wrong in a way you stop noticing after a while. The mall is still open. Struggling, but open. JCPenney gone. Herberger’s gone. But the doors open in the morning and someone still works there and that still means something even if you’re not sure what.

I have a folder on my laptop titled Correspondence. One hundred and forty-seven automated replies from my congressman’s office spanning twelve years. Thank you for contacting my office. Your input is important to me. The speed of the response is how you know. I have written about farm bankruptcies and drug deaths and the forty-year decline of places America decided it no longer needed. I have written about the gap between what this country promised and what it delivered. I have been writing from this porch about the rooms in Washington I will never enter, the decisions made in them that determine lives like mine and unlike mine, the distance between the people who make the decisions and the people who live inside them.

I did not write about Gaza.

The folder filled up. The votes did not change. I told myself the history was complicated.

Here is the history.

Gaza is a strip of land on the Mediterranean coast, roughly twice the size of Washington D.C., home to two million people. It has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas won Palestinian legislative elections and took control of the territory. The blockade controls what enters and exits,food, medicine, building materials, people. Before October 2023, the UN had already classified Gaza as unlivable by 2020. Seventy percent of its population are refugees or descendants of refugees from the 1948 war that established the Israeli state, a displacement Palestinians call the Nakba… the catastrophe…in which seven hundred thousand people were expelled or fled from their homes and were never permitted to return.

The West Bank is a separate territory, landlocked, home to three million Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation since 1967. Over that period Israel has built more than seven hundred thousand Jewish settlers into the West Bank in settlements that the International Court of Justice, the United Nations, and every American administration until recently considered illegal under international law. The settlers live under Israeli civil law. The Palestinians living beside them live under military law. They use separate roads. They pass through separate checkpoints. They have separate water allocations. Israeli settlers can vote. Palestinians cannot. This is not a contested description. It is the documented, on-the-ground reality of the West Bank as it has existed for nearly sixty years.

In 2021, Human Rights Watch published a 213-page report concluding that Israeli authorities were committing the crime of apartheid. In 2022, Amnesty International published its own exhaustive report reaching the same conclusion. In 2021, B’Tselem,the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, founded by Israelis, staffed by Israelis, funded by Israelis,published a report using the same word. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories was illegal and must end.

Apartheid is a legal term, not a metaphor. It means a system of institutionalized domination of one group by another. It originated in South African law and it exists in international law. It is the word these organizations chose after years of documentation, knowing exactly what they were saying and saying it anyway.

I knew these reports existed. I read them. I knew what they said. I did not write about them.

Here is what happened in Gaza while I was being careful.

2008: Cast Lead. Fourteen hundred killed in twenty-two days. 2012: Pillar of Defense. One hundred and seventy-four Palestinians killed. 2014: Protective Edge. Two thousand one hundred and fifty Palestinians killed, including five hundred and thirty-eight children. Eleven thousand wounded. A hundred thousand displaced. 2018: the Great March of Return. Palestinians marched to the fence that seals Gaza from Israel, demanding the right to return to lands their families were expelled from in 1948. Israeli snipers shot them. Two hundred and fifteen dead. Nineteen thousand wounded. The UN Human Rights Council called it a possible crime against humanity. Congress voted to table the resolution condemning it.

Then October 7, 2023. Hamas fighters broke through the fence and killed twelve hundred Israelis, the majority civilian, including at least thirty-six children. They took two hundred and fifty-one hostages. It was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. The grief and the horror were real and I want to say so without qualification.

What followed: the largest Israeli military operation in Gaza’s history, ongoing. Forty-six thousand confirmed dead as of early 2025. The Lancet, the world’s oldest and most respected medical journal, estimated in July 2024 that the total death toll including indirect deaths from disease and starvation could exceed one hundred and eighty-six thousand. The entire civilian infrastructure of Gaza,hospitals, universities, water systems, power plants,has been systematically destroyed. The UN World Food Programme reported famine conditions across the territory. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The population of Scottsbluff is 14,323.

One hundred and eighty-six thousand is thirteen Scottsbluffs. Thirteen towns the size of mine. The struggling mall and the Millers’ house with the FOR SALE sign nobody has removed in three years because removing it would require believing someone was coming. Patricia in the garden with her hands that shake slightly since the heart attack. All of it. Thirteen times.

I was careful for sixteen years while thirteen Scottsbluffs happened.

All of it paid for with American money. Enabled by American votes. Shielded by American vetoes.

Some of the $18 billion goes to Iron Dome, the missile defense system that intercepts rockets fired from Gaza. Some of it goes to the F-35 joint strike fighters and the Joint Direct Attack Munition kits that convert unguided bombs into precision weapons used extensively in the Gaza campaign. Some of it goes to the artillery shells and the 2,000-pound bombs, bombs that the Biden administration briefly paused and then resumed shipping after their documented use in densely populated civilian areas. Some of it goes to the diplomatic apparatus that cast three vetoes at the United Nations Security Council between October 2023 and February 2024, blocking ceasefire resolutions supported by the rest of the world, providing the legal and political cover that made the continuation of the campaign possible.

Since 1948, the United States has provided Israel with more than three hundred billion dollars in military and economic assistance, adjusted for inflation,more than we have given any other country in the history of American foreign policy. What that money represents is not just material support. It is a signal, repeated in every budget, that the United States will stand behind whatever Israel does regardless of what it does.

The United States Congress votes this money. It votes the vetoes. It votes the arms packages. It does so with near unanimity, cycle after cycle, regardless of what its constituents believe. Gallup polling in 2024 found that sixty percent of all Americans disapproved of Israel’s military conduct in Gaza. Among Democrats that number was ninety-two percent.

Ninety-two percent. Near-unanimous votes. That gap is not an accident. That gap is a purchase. And the name of the organization that made the purchase is one that every member of Congress knows and that most Americans, until recently, did not.

My congressman’s name is Adrian Smith. He has been in office for eighteen years. His website has a contact form that generates an automated response. I used it once about irrigation schedules and crop insurance. The reply arrived in under two minutes. In the 2024 election cycle, AIPAC’s affiliated super PAC spent money supporting his reelection. He has never held a town hall on Gaza. He has never held a town hall on anything, as far as I can tell. He votes the way the money expects him to vote. The automated replies keep coming. The speed of the response is how you know.

AIPAC stands for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. It describes itself as America’s pro-Israel lobby. In the 2024 election cycle it spent over one hundred million dollars on congressional races. To understand what that number means in practical terms: AIPAC spent money in more than eighty percent of all congressional seats up for election. This is not targeted intervention in close races. This is saturation, the maintenance of a floor, a baseline of influence that touches nearly every member of Congress, that every member knows about, that shapes the calculation every member makes before they say anything about Israel or vote on anything connected to it.

The money moves through two vehicles. AIPAC’s traditional PAC, which operates under standard campaign finance rules. And the United Democracy Project, a super PAC that AIPAC created in 2022 specifically to run independent expenditures, meaning it can raise and spend unlimited money without coordinating with campaigns, without meaningful disclosure until after the votes are cast.

Jamaal Bowman represented New York’s 16th congressional district, in the Bronx and lower Westchester. He was a former middle school principal. He was a progressive Democrat. He said, in public, what ninety-two percent of his party’s voters believed. AIPAC spent fifteen million dollars against him in the 2024 Democratic primary,the most money ever spent in a House primary in American history. He lost by seventeen points to a county executive whose campaign was funded almost entirely by donors outside the district. Within seventy-two hours of Bowman’s first wrong vote on Israel, mailers had arrived in the district. The mailers used the word antisemitic. The word that carries the Holocaust and the gas chambers and the centuries of organized violence. That word, deployed against a Black congressman from the Bronx for his position on a foreign military aid package, paid for with money voters could not trace until after the primary was over.

Cori Bush represented Missouri’s 1st congressional district, in St. Louis. She said what a majority of her constituents believed. AIPAC spent eight and a half million dollars against her. Gone.

Those mailers did not just go to the districts of the members being targeted. They went, in a different form, to every other member of Congress who was watching. They said: this is what happens. Say the wrong thing and this is what happens to you. We will spend whatever is required. We will use the word. We will not stop until you are gone. You do not need to primary every member of Congress. You need to primary two or three of them visibly and expensively enough that the rest do the math on their own.

And they went, in their quieter form, to every liberal in a struggling town who was thinking about writing something and decided the history was complicated. I am not comparing myself to Bowman. I am saying the machine had more than one target. I am saying it worked on me for sixteen years and I am naming that plainly because the naming is part of the argument.

There is a law called the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It was passed in 1938 in response to Nazi Germany operating propaganda networks inside the United States. Its purpose is transparency. If you are acting as an agent of a foreign government inside the United States,if you are lobbying on behalf of foreign interests,you register with the Justice Department. You disclose your contacts, your activities, your funding. The American public can see who is operating inside their political system on behalf of whom.

AIPAC does not register under this law.

This is not an oversight. This is not a gray area. This is the product of a deliberate structural decision made at the organization’s founding, and it is documented.

AIPAC was founded in 1963 by I.L. Kenen, who had previously worked for the Israeli government as a registered FARA lobbyist. When he left that role and created AIPAC, he designed the organization specifically to avoid the registration requirement. He called it the AIPAC formula. He said so to colleagues. The formula: an American organization, run by American citizens, lobbying for what it characterized as American interests in a strong relationship with Israel. Built from the ground up to stay outside the disclosure law.

Kenneth believed at the time that American and Israeli interests would never meaningfully diverge. He was a liberal. He thought the formula was a technicality that would never matter. By the end of his life he was appalled by what the organization had become. He hated the way AIPAC used its political power to keep the United States government locked to whatever position the Israeli government currently held, regardless of whether that position served American interests. He died having built the exact structure that made all of it possible.

In 2018, the Israeli Ministry of Justice sought formal legal advice on how to structure Israeli-directed American organizations to avoid FARA compliance. These are not allegations. These are leaked government documents. The concern was explicit and practical: compliance would damage their reputation with the American public and cause donors to stop funding them.

Read that carefully.

The reason they cannot be disclosed is that disclosure would end them.

That is not the behavior of an organization confident that its activities can survive public scrutiny. That is sixty years of a structure built specifically to operate in the dark,to move a hundred million dollars through American elections, to deploy the most serious charge in American political vocabulary through untraceable mailers, to shape the foreign policy of the most powerful country in the world, without the American public being able to see clearly who is paying for what.

The automated replies keep coming. The votes stay in place. The tab stays closed. This is what sixty years of a structure designed to avoid the light looks like from a porch in Scottsbluff.

I have to tell you what happened while I was writing this.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran. They killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. They killed dozens of senior military commanders, Revolutionary Guard officers, and government officials. They struck nuclear research facilities, missile production sites, military installations, and civilian infrastructure across at least twenty-six of Iran’s thirty-one provinces.

Iran responded within hours. Hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones, simultaneously, aimed at Israel, at American military bases across the Middle East, and at every Gulf Arab state, the first time in history Iran had directly struck all of them at once. Thousands of people are dead. Hundreds of thousands are displaced. The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately twenty percent of the world’s oil supply moves, was closed for eleven days. Global markets convulsed. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had no evidence Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program at the time the strikes began.

The history of Iran’s nuclear program is long and contested and I am not going to pretend I can reduce it to a paragraph. What I can say is this.

The United States Congress,the body constitutionally required to authorize war, the body whose purpose is to represent the people who will fight that war and pay for it and live with its consequences,spent years structurally prevented from honestly debating American policy toward Israel and toward the broader Middle East. The members who tried to raise questions were primaried. The members who voted the wrong way lost their seats. The members who remained learned the lesson and adjusted accordingly. A foreign policy you cannot debate honestly you cannot make honestly. And decisions made without honest debate do not arrive as considered judgments. They arrive as consequences.

The people who tried to have that conversation are gone. The Congress that remained, shaped by a hundred million dollars and a sixty-year structure built to avoid the light, did not have the honest debate about Iran that the moment required. And the consequences are not abstract. They are in the news. They are at the pump. They are in the Strait of Hormuz and the ruins of Gaza and in the next letter from the Department of Defense to the next family in the next town.

I am a liberal from Nebraska. I believe that wars require the genuine consent of the governed, not the performed consent of a legislature whose foreign policy has been purchased on the central question. I believed that before February 28th. I believe it with more weight now, sitting on this porch with the sugar factory smell on the air and the news open on my phone and Patricia asleep inside and the consequences of a conversation this country was prevented from having arriving in real time in every life I can see from here and every life I can’t.

I was not a coward exactly. I was a liberal in a specific place at a specific time, and the machine built to silence this conversation was working on me exactly the way it was designed to work,not with threats or mailers, just with the ambient possibility of the charge. The possibility alone. I had thirty years of the right ideas and I had seen what happened to people who said the wrong thing and I made a calculation. The calculation was: not me. Not today. The history is complicated.

I made that calculation in 2008 and again in 2012 and again in 2014 and again in 2018 and again in 2023. Each time the silence was a little easier. Each time the history was a little more complicated. Each time the folder got one more automated reply and the votes didn’t change and the money kept moving in the dark and the machine kept running exactly as designed.

The silence was not neutral. The silence was a choice. And the choice had a price, paid not by me but by the people on the other side of the gap between what I believed and what I was willing to say.

What the $18 billion bought: munitions contracts and Security Council vetoes and the continuation of a campaign that has killed, at minimum, forty-six thousand people and may have killed one hundred and eighty-six thousand, and that has now drawn the United States into a wider war whose full consequences are still arriving.

What the hundred million dollars bought: a Congress that votes for it regardless of what ninety-two percent of its own voters believe, and a generation of liberals who knew what they thought and called it complicated, and a foreign policy so thoroughly purchased on one question that it could not be honestly examined when that question became something larger.

What I am saying now, plainly, sixteen years late: what is happening in Gaza is a mass atrocity. What has been happening in the West Bank since 1967,the settlements, the checkpoints, the separate laws for separate people on the same land, has a name that Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International and B’Tselem and the International Court of Justice have all used. I have known that name for sixteen years. The machine built to prevent me from using it worked exactly as designed.

The name is apartheid.

I am sixty-six years old. I live in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I check on Patricia six times a night even though she has asked me to stop. I pull weeds in ground that doesn’t want order. I have been writing from this porch about the gap between what America promised and what it delivered for long enough to know that the gap does not close by itself. Someone has to name it. Naming it is not the same as closing it. But you cannot close what you will not name.

I did not name this one for sixteen years. The machine worked on a middle school principal in the Bronx and it worked on an essayist in Nebraska and it worked on the United States Congress and it is working still, and the consequences of its working are no longer abstract or distant or deniable. They are in the Strait of Hormuz and the ruins of Gaza and the next family waiting for the next letter from the Department of Defense.

The path is the argument. The only question is whether you walk it.

I looked away for sixteen years.

That is also the argument. It is, in the end, the whole thing.

Buy Me a Coffee

I write these essays from a porch in Scottsbluff, Nebraska,about power, conscience, and the gap between what America promised and what it delivered. If this piece meant something to you, consider becoming a paid subscriber. I don’t put work like this behind a paywall, but I can only keep writing it if enough people decide it’s worth supporting. No pressure. No games. Just the work, as long as I can keep doing it.