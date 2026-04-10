Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
2h

Excellent essay, Tom. I agree with you. You're a hell of a fine writer, too, which is why I enjoy your work more than a lot of what's on this platform. I am glad you're in this fight with us. You have that great mixture of hope and pragmatism, and you're not afraid to call bullshit when you see it (which is many times an hour these days).

I’ve spent my life standing in the blue corner of red states and the neutral corner of blue ones, and it’s left me permanently allergic to political bullshit. I’m a progressive, a radical, and a leftist. Under all the labels is one stubborn conviction: government has an obligation to materially protect ordinary people from markets, war, and the machinery of control.

I learned these lessons from the ghosts neoliberal Democrats pretend to not know anymore. Henry Wallace’s New Deal populism used federal power to keep farmers alive and tame a feral market. FDR’s “Economic Bill of Rights” said out loud that democracy without economic security is a fraud. LBJ, for all his faults, signed Medicare, Medicaid, and the War on Poverty into law.

Bernie Sanders tried to drag the Democrats back toward that tradition—health care as a right, taxing the rich, centering workers—and I watched the party machine treat him like a systems error to be debugged, not a messenger of its own forgotten platform. At the 2016 Iowa Caucus, the school auditorium was split in half. On the Bernie side were people of all stripes and colors, young and old alike, multi-racial and multicultural (which in Cedar Rapids is unusual). On the Hillary side were mostly middle-aged woman, some men, and almost everyone white. The supposedly neutral arbiters all wore Hillary t-shirts and, after a close count, tossed a coin and declared Hillary the winner. This happened all over Iowa, and Hillary won the coin toss every time. That was just the beginning. In 2020, various spoilers were advanced. Mayor Pete, Abby. The Bernie group was still substantial enough to win, but the Biden camp was there biding its time. The DNC knew the Iowa Caucus didn't matter. It was too dangerous because it resembled real democracy.

This betrayal gap is the distance between what America promised and what it delivers. It s the only honest subject left. I write well-researched historical fiction that rebuilds earlier American moments and shines light on the roads we could have taken but didn’t, and I write essays that name the forces that blocked them.

I’m not here to launder anyone’s conscience. I’m here to remember, to refuse euphemism, and to give people a language for the unease they already feel. I try to make sense out of this. and Occam's razor usually points to the fact that powerful people want to stay in power, and the vaunted American system is designed to make sure that happens while staying safely couched in mythic rhetoric.

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DAVID SCHULZ's avatar
DAVID SCHULZ
2h

Entering Jerusalem four weeks after the 6-Day War as a 12-year old with a cohort of other Bar Mitzvah celebrants felt jubilant. “Yerushalaem, Shel Sahav,” the lyrical song of the hour, “Jerusalem of Gold,” blared from speakers and revelers alike. A sense that finally, an end of conflict was on the horizon. Just naming the conflict, the “Six Day War,” carries the implication that “on the seventh day … “ … what? He rested? Still, yay. We won.

More than fifty years on, more than 4 decades nailing nouns to verbs for a living, I’ve tried to examine words more carefully. The current war had me considering again how naming a war euphemistically (“Desert Storm,” etc.) usually ends up poorly, an ironic statement in retrospect that appears as a self-fulfilled prophesy, in reverse. Studying the roots of the words Epic and Fury, you realize combining them tempts fate awfully.

Why share this now? Because I realize that it began, in my lifetime, with “The Six Day War.” It turns out, what began in June 1967 is yet ongoing, nearly 60 years later. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be nearly so grateful to the Nebraska Porch SItter for an excellent analysis. Every non-brainwashed member of my faith feels just the same: time to say it loud and clearly. Thanks!

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