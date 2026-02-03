Buy Me a Coffee

I like my cousin Dale. But he is the dumbest son of a bitch I know.

Last week he sat across from me at the kitchen table, same table where we’d eaten Christmas dinner for thirty years, same table where his mother taught us to play poker when we were twelve, and he told me, with a straight face, with total confidence, that ICE agents are the only thing standing between America and total collapse.

He said it the way you’d recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Like scripture. Like it had been handed down from on high and nobody was supposed to question it. He had that look in his eyes, the one people get when they’re not really talking to you anymore, they’re just repeating what they heard on a screen somewhere.

And for the first time in my life, I didn’t just sit there and let it go.

I set my coffee down. The mug made a harder sound on the wood than I meant it to. I looked at him, really looked at him, and I said: “Dale. What the fuck does that mean?”

He blinked. “What?”

“The only thing standing between us and collapse. What does that mean? Standing between us and what, exactly?”

He did that thing people do when they’re not used to being asked. He just restated it, louder this time, like volume was proof. “ICE is the last line of defense. Without them, the border would be wide open. Chaos. Crime. You know.”

I took a breath. Patricia was in the doorway. I could feel her watching, could feel her holding her breath to see what I’d do. “But we have Border Patrol at the border. The Coast Guard on the water. The Navy on the coasts. Every sheriff and state trooper in every town in this country. What are those?”

Silence. Not the good kind, the kind where people are thinking. The other kind. The kind where someone is deciding whether you’ve gone crazy or you’re being an asshole on purpose.

I kept going. “ICE doesn’t even work the border, Dale. That’s not their job. They work inside the country. Going after people who are already here. Border Patrol has more agents, bigger budget, more authority at the actual border. ICE was created in 2003. It’s twenty years old, younger than your truck. How is it the last line of defense when it wasn’t even around when you and I were kids?”

He looked at me like I’d just told him the sun rises in the west. Like I’d violated some fundamental law of nature by asking a simple question.

“I’m not saying we don’t need immigration enforcement,” I said, softer now. “I’m asking you what that phrase actually means. Because it sounds to me like somebody decided that asking a simple question about how ICE operates is the same as wanting open borders. And it’s not.”

Dale looked down at his coffee. He didn’t have an answer. He had a phrase. And the phrase was supposed to be the answer. That was the whole point of the phrase.

He left twenty minutes later. Cordial enough. A little stiff. We shook hands at the door like we always do. But something had changed.

Patricia sat down across from me after his truck pulled out of the driveway. She didn’t say anything for a minute, just looked at me with those dark eyes that have seen me at my best and my worst. Then: “So that’s what it looks like when you finally say something.”

“Yeah.”

“How do you feel?”

I thought about it. Took a long drink of cold coffee. “Like I should’ve done it ten years ago.”

She nodded, reached across the table, and squeezed my hand. “Write it down. All of it. Everything you just figured out how to say. Because Dale’s not the only one saying these things, and you’re not the only one who needs to know how to push back.”

So I did. I went to my office, poured a shot of Jameson even though it was only eleven in the morning, and I wrote. Not an essay. Not a lecture. A field guide. Ten things you’re going to hear. Ten things I’ve heard my whole life out here in the boondocks of western Nebraska, at every barbecue and church social and family dinner. And ten ways to push back without losing your mind or the people you love.

I’m not going to tell you how to win every argument. I’m going to tell you where the weak spots are. Where the script breaks down. What question makes people stop and actually think instead of just reciting the next line they heard on Fox News or in the feed or from their brother-in-law who thinks he’s got it all figured out.

This is what I’ve learned. This is what worked with Dale, at least enough to make him pause, to make him think, to plant a seed of doubt in all that certainty. This is what you need to know before you sit down at your own kitchen table and decide you’re done letting it go.

01-“ICE is the last line of defense.”

Where it breaks: The phrase is designed to end the conversation, not start one. It’s a door closer.

This is the one Dale hit me with. I’ve heard it a hundred times from a hundred different people. It works because it sounds definitive. Final. Heroic. Like something carved into granite on a war memorial. Say it loud enough, with enough conviction, and nobody stops to ask what it actually means. Which is exactly the point.

But here are the facts, and they’re simple enough that even a dumbass like Dale should be able to follow them:

Border Patrol is at the border. That’s their whole job, right there in the name. The Coast Guard watches the waterways, eighteen thousand miles of coastline. The Navy patrols beyond that. State and local law enforcement are in every town in this country, from Scottsbluff to San Diego. And then there’s ICE-Immigration and Customs Enforcement,which is an interior enforcement agency. It operates inside the country, mostly going after people who are already here. People who overstayed visas. People who’ve been here for twenty years working jobs Americans won’t do.

ICE is not even close to the biggest piece of this puzzle. Customs and Border Protection has more agents, bigger budget, broader authority. CBP has been doing border security since 1924. ICE was created in 2003, twenty-two years ago, in the chaos after 9/11 when we were reorganizing everything under Homeland Security. The new kid on the block calling itself the whole school.

What to say: “Last line of defense against what? We have Border Patrol, Coast Guard, state police, sheriffs. What are those? ICE doesn’t even work the border,that’s not their job. How is a twenty-year-old interior agency the last line when we had border security before it existed?”

Why it works: You’re not arguing immigration policy. You’re not getting into the weeds about caravans or asylum seekers or any of that. You’re asking them to define their terms. Most people can’t. The phrase is the argument. The phrase does all the work. Take away the phrase and they have to actually think about what they’re saying.

What they’ll do: They’ll pivot to “you want open borders.” Don’t take the bait. Don’t let them drag you into defending a position you never took. Say: “I’m asking what ‘last line of defense’ means. That’s not the same as wanting no enforcement. Those are two different things.” Stay on the question. Make them answer it. Don’t let them off the hook.

02-“Criticizing ICE means you’re anti-law enforcement.”

Where it breaks: Police chiefs and sheriffs have publicly criticized ICE. Career law enforcement. Not radicals. Not activists. Cops.

This one sounds reasonable until you think about it for five seconds. The logic is simple: if you criticize ICE, you’re against law enforcement. Period. You hate cops. You want anarchy. That’s it, end of discussion.

Except here’s the thing they don’t want you to know: police chiefs in sanctuary cities have pushed back on ICE. Sheriffs have. Career law enforcement officers who spent their whole lives in the profession, who have the scars and the stories and the medals to prove it. They’ve said, on the record, in public testimony, that certain ICE requests make their communities less safe.

They’ve explained it clearly: when people are afraid to report crimes because ICE might show up, witnesses stop talking. Victims stop coming forward. And actual criminals,the rapists, the thieves, the violent ones,they get away with it because nobody will talk to the cops anymore.

These are not radicals. These are not college kids with signs. These are cops. Men and women who have spent decades in law enforcement, who know what makes communities safe and what makes them dangerous. And they’re saying: this particular approach is being done wrong, and it’s making us less safe.

What to say: “Police chiefs have criticized ICE. Sheriffs. Career cops with thirty years on the job. Are they anti-law enforcement? You can think a fire department is doing a bad job at a particular station and not be anti-firefighter. Criticizing how something is done is not the same as being against the whole idea.”

Why it works: You’re pointing to people they can’t dismiss. Not activists wearing black masks. Not politicians grandstanding. Cops. People inside the system saying the system has a problem. People who understand law enforcement better than anyone in this conversation.

What they’ll do: They’ll say those chiefs are political. They’ll say they’re just liberal mayors doing what liberal mayors do. Ask: “So career law enforcement officers with decades of experience suddenly don’t know what makes communities safe because they disagree with you?” Make them own that claim. Make them say out loud that every cop who disagrees with them is either stupid or corrupt.

03-“ICE agents are heroes under attack.”

Where it breaks: The word “hero” is being used as a shield, not an honor. It’s there to stop questions, not answer them.

Here’s what the word “hero” does in that sentence. It builds a wall. Because once you call someone a hero, any criticism of them becomes an attack on a hero. And nobody wants to be the person attacking heroes. So you shut up. You stop asking questions. The word does all the work. The argument is over before it starts.

Are there decent people inside ICE doing a difficult job? Probably. I’m sure there are. But we’re not talking about them. We’re talking about agents who show up at a woman’s house at six in the morning and drag her out in front of her children. Who detained a man at a hospital while he was getting cancer treatment. Who picked up a seventeen-year-old kid at his high school in front of all his friends.

Every profession in this country has accountability. If a surgeon botches an operation, we ask questions. We investigate. We figure out what went wrong. If a soldier commits a war crime, we hold him accountable. We court-martial him. We don’t just slap a medal on his chest and call him a hero.

But with ICE, suddenly the rules are different. Suddenly asking what happened is attacking heroes. Suddenly wanting an investigation is disrespecting the badge.

That’s not accountability. That’s a shield.

What to say: “Every profession has accountability. Surgeons. Soldiers. Cops. When something goes wrong, we ask what happened. That’s not an attack. That’s how we make sure the job is done right. Why are ICE agents the only ones where asking questions is considered an attack?”

Why it works: You’re not denying anyone is a hero. You’re not saying ICE agents are bad people. You’re pointing out that accountability and respect aren’t opposites. Every trusted profession has both. Doctors. Lawyers. Soldiers. Cops. Why should ICE be different?

What they’ll do: They’ll say the job is dangerous and you don’t understand what it’s like. They’ll say you’ve never put on a badge. Say: “The job being dangerous is exactly why we need accountability. That’s true for cops, soldiers, everyone who carries a gun for the government. Why not ICE?”

04-“ICE shootings are justified-period.”

Where it breaks: That word “period.” It’s doing all the work. It’s saying: don’t look, don’t ask, don’t think.

In every other context in this country, when a government agent shoots somebody, we expect an investigation. Not a rubber stamp. An actual review. Independent eyes looking at what happened. Body cameras. Witness testimony. The whole thing.

That’s not radical. That’s basic. That’s how we’ve done it for decades. When a cop shoots somebody in your hometown, there’s an investigation. When a soldier shoots somebody overseas, there’s an investigation. The military takes it seriously. There are consequences.

But with ICE, the talking point is out before the body is cold: justified, period. Don’t ask. Don’t look. The badge is the only fact you need. Trust the uniform. Move along.

And here’s the thing,the investigations that do happen, when they happen at all, frequently find that the shootings were not justified. That agents fired when they didn’t need to. That the people shot were not threats. That somebody made a bad call, or got scared, or just plain fucked up.

But by then the talking point has already done its job. The conversation is over. The word “period” closed the door.

What to say: “When a police officer shoots someone, there’s an investigation. When a soldier does, same thing. That’s not controversial,that’s standard procedure. Why should ICE be different? Why is asking for a review considered unreasonable?”

Why it works: You’re asking for the same standard we apply everywhere else. That’s not radical. That’s consistent.

What they’ll do: They’ll say you’re second-guessing split-second decisions. They’ll say you’ve never been in that situation. Say: “I’m not second-guessing anything. I’m asking for the same investigation we do for every other law enforcement shooting. Why is that a problem?”

05-“Local officials who challenge ICE should be punished.”

Where it breaks: This is the exact opposite of what they said about federal overreach five years ago. The principle didn’t change. The power did.

This one is my favorite because it contains a contradiction so clean, so obvious, it should stop everyone cold. And the only reason it doesn’t is because people have stopped paying attention to what they believed last week.

This is the same movement,the exact same people,that spent decades telling us the federal government should not override state and local control. States’ rights. Local control. Tenth Amendment. That was gospel. The whole foundation of conservative politics for fifty years.

Now a mayor who decides her city won’t help ICE round up immigrants is a criminal. A sheriff who says “we’re not doing ICE’s job for them” is an enemy of the country. The federal government should step in and override local decisions. Arrest them. Prosecute them. Make an example.

When the federal government was doing things they didn’t like,gun control, environmental regulations, civil rights,local control was sacred. Now that it’s doing things they do like, local control is treason.

What to say: “I thought local control was sacred. I thought states and cities should decide their own policing priorities without federal interference. What changed? Or does local control only matter when the locals agree with you?”

Why it works: You’re not arguing immigration. You’re pointing out the flip. Calmly. Specifically. And they can’t defend it without admitting it was never really about principle. It was about power. Who has it, who uses it, who it’s used against.

What they’ll do: They’ll say this is different because immigration is federal. Say: “Lots of things are federal. Gun laws are federal. Environmental laws. When have you ever supported the feds overriding local sheriffs on how they spend their resources?” Make them name one. They can’t.

06-“ICE needs fewer restrictions, not more.”

Where it breaks: Every time in American history that we’ve removed restrictions from a federal agency, the result has been abuse. Every single time.

Strip away all the talk about effectiveness and getting the job done and cutting through red tape. What’s actually being asked for here is an agency that cannot be held accountable by anybody. Not by courts. Not by Congress. Not by the Constitution.

Every federal agency in this country operates under restrictions. The Fourth Amendment says you can’t kick in somebody’s door without probable cause and a warrant. Due process says everybody gets a fair shake, even people you don’t like. Congressional oversight means somebody is watching. Judicial review means a judge can say no.

These aren’t bureaucratic inconveniences. These aren’t obstacles to efficiency. These are the only things standing between you and a government that can do whatever it wants to whoever it wants whenever it wants.

And every time we’ve removed those restrictions,every single time,the result hasn’t been efficiency. It’s been abuse. The FBI under J. Edgar Hoover spying on civil rights leaders. The CIA in the seventies running illegal experiments on American citizens. ICE right now separating children from their parents and losing track of where they put them.

What to say: “Every federal agency has restrictions. Courts. Congress. The Constitution. Those aren’t there to slow things down,they’re there to prevent abuse. Every time we’ve removed them, we’ve regretted it. Why would ICE be different?”

Why it works: You’re invoking history, not ideology. This isn’t about left or right. This is about what happens when any agency,any agency, run by anyone,has no oversight. Power corrupts. We’ve known this for two hundred years.

What they’ll do: They’ll say ICE can’t do its job with all these restrictions. Ask: “Which restriction specifically? The Fourth Amendment? Due process? Which one should we get rid of, and who else should lose it? Because whatever you take away from them, you’re taking away from yourself too.”

07-“Videos of ICE misconduct are fake or foreign propaganda.”

Where it breaks: Believing every video is fake requires a bigger conspiracy than believing what the video shows.

On the surface this sounds reasonable. We live in an age of deepfakes and AI and all that. Be skeptical. Question what you see. Don’t believe everything on the internet. That sounds smart.

Except “be skeptical” has turned into “dismiss everything that contradicts what I want to believe.”

Think about what it takes to believe all these videos are fake. You have to believe activists, journalists, lawyers, bystanders, victims,all of them,are coordinating. That not one has broken ranks and said “it was staged.” That the production quality is perfect across hundreds of videos from dozens of sources. That nobody involved has ever come forward and admitted they faked it.

You have to believe the conspiracy is more likely than what the video shows. You have to believe that’s easier to pull off than the simple explanation: sometimes ICE agents do bad things, and people film it.

Sometimes a woman in tears being dragged out of her house in front of her children is just that. Sometimes it happened. The decision that it must be fake,made before you even press play,isn’t skepticism. It’s a closed door. It’s a refusal to look at evidence that might change your mind.

What to ask: “What would it take to change your mind? If a hundred videos from different sources showing the same kind of thing aren’t enough, what is? Because if the answer is nothing, we’re not talking about evidence. We’re talking about faith.”

Why it works: You’re not fighting about whether a specific video is real. You’re asking them to examine their own standard for belief. Most people haven’t thought about it. They’ve just decided: anything that contradicts what I believe is fake. That’s not skepticism. That’s dogma.

What they’ll do: They’ll pivot to “you can’t trust the media.” Say: “I’m not asking you to trust anyone. I’m asking what evidence you would accept. If you can’t name it, if the answer is nothing would change your mind, that’s not skepticism. That’s just refusing to look.”

08-“Trump must never back down on ICE.”

Where it breaks: This isn’t about whether the policy works. It’s about whether it looks tough. That tells you what this is really about.

Think about what’s being said here. Not “this policy is working.” Not “the numbers are improving.” Not “here’s proof this is making America safer.” What’s being said is: none of that matters. What matters is that it looks tough. The appearance of strength is worth more than results. The optics matter more than the outcomes.

If this were actually about solving immigration problems, adjusting when something isn’t working would be the smart move. That’s what you do when you’re trying to solve a problem. You try something, you measure the results, you adjust. That’s problem-solving 101.

But they’re not trying to solve a problem. They’re putting on a show. They’re performing strength. And the performance is the point.

And when you ask “Is this actually working? Show me the numbers. Show me the data”,watch what happens. The conversation shifts. It stops being about results and starts being about loyalty. About whether you’re a good American. About whether you support America. That’s the tell. That’s how you know it was never about policy.

What to say: “Is it working? Show me the results. Show me that illegal immigration is down, that crime is down, that communities are safer. If it’s not working, shouldn’t we try something different? Or is this not actually about solving the problem?”

Why it works: You’re asking for outcomes, not optics. You’re asking for evidence, not emotion. If they can’t produce results and won’t accept adjustments, you’ve exposed that this is theater. This is performance art. This has nothing to do with actually fixing anything.

What they’ll do: They’ll accuse you of not supporting America.They’ll question your loyalty. Say: “I’m asking if the policy works. That’s not disloyalty. That’s how we figure out if we’re doing the right thing. If you can’t measure success, how do you know you’re succeeding?”

09-“ICE protects American jobs and communities.”

Where it breaks: Economists who study this will tell you: immigrants create jobs. This is the oldest scapegoat in American history.

Immigrants do not take our jobs. I know that’s gospel out here. I know you’ve heard it your whole life. But it’s not true. It has never been true.

The actual economists,not the pundits on TV, not the politicians, but the people who study labor markets for a living,will tell you: immigrants create jobs. They start businesses at higher rates than native-born Americans. They fill positions nobody else will fill. They spend money in our communities. They pay taxes,sales tax, property tax, income tax, Social Security tax. Many of them pay into Social Security knowing they’ll never collect a dime.

The idea that immigrants are stealing from us is not an economic argument. It’s a story. And it’s been told to working people for a hundred and fifty years, every time somebody needed a scapegoat for economic problems that had nothing to do with immigration.

Irish immigrants were going to take our jobs. Italian immigrants were going to take our jobs. Jewish immigrants. Chinese. Mexican. Every wave, the same story. And every time, it wasn’t true. It was never the immigrants. It was always something else,corporate greed, automation, bad trade policy, economic cycles,and somebody just needed someone to point the finger at.

What to ask: “Protects jobs from who? From what? A man detained at a grocery store while he’s buying milk for his kids isn’t a threat to anyone’s employment. You want to know why the meatpacking plant pays garbage wages? It’s not because of the immigrants working there. It’s because the plant would rather pay nothing and has been lobbying for decades to keep it that way. The immigrants aren’t the problem. The problem is the people who own the plant.”

Why it works: You’re redirecting attention to the actual problem,corporate power, wage suppression, lobbying,instead of the convenient scapegoat. And you’re invoking history to show this playbook is old. This is the same con they’ve been running for a century and a half.

What they’ll do: They’ll cite anecdotes about someone who lost a job to an immigrant. Say: “Did that person lose their job to an immigrant, or did the company decide to pay less? Who made that decision? Was it the immigrant, or was it the boss?” Follow the money, not the convenient target.

10-“The Second Amendment doesn’t apply when ICE is involved.”

Where it breaks: This is the one that shows you what all the rest is actually about. Who deserves protection and who doesn’t.

I say this as a man who has owned firearms my entire life. Who taught my kids to shoot when they were old enough to hold a .22 steady. Who believes in the Second Amendment within reason. I’ve spent decades in a part of the country where gun ownership is just how things are done. It’s not political out here. It’s life.

These are the same people who spent years telling us the right to bear arms is the most sacred thing in the Constitution. That if the government ever comes for your guns, you have every right to fight back. That the whole point of the Second Amendment is to protect citizens from government tyranny. From agents with badges showing up at your door.

And then ICE shoots a legally armed American in his own home. And not a single one of them blinks.

The same people who would burn down the world if a local cop shot an armed citizen in his doorway looked the other way when ICE did it. No outcry. No rallies. No “this is tyranny.” No “this is exactly what the Second Amendment is for.” Nothing. Silence. Or worse, applause.

So what was it ever really about? Not the Second Amendment. Not if you watch what happens when the rubber meets the road. It was about who deserves to be protected and who deserves to be afraid. Which lives trigger the outrage and which ones don’t. Who gets to claim self-defense and who gets shot for it.

What to say: “I thought the Second Amendment was about protecting citizens from government overreach. From agents with badges showing up at your door. So why the silence when ICE shoots a legally armed person in their own home? Where’s the outrage? Because it looks to me like the principle only applies to certain people.”

Why it works: You’re not attacking the Second Amendment. You’re asking them to apply it consistently. And the silence tells you everything. It tells you this was never about principle. It was about tribe. About who’s in and who’s out. About who deserves rights and who doesn’t.

What they’ll do: They’ll try to justify the shooting. They’ll say the person shouldn’t have had a gun, or shouldn’t have resisted, or something. Don’t argue the details. Say: “If this were any other agency,if this were ATF or FBI,you’d be furious. Why is ICE different?” Make them answer that.

What’s Happening in Minneapolis Right Now

I need to add something to this guide. Something that’s happening right now, as I’m writing this update. Because while I was teaching Dale how to ask questions at my kitchen table in Nebraska, people in Minneapolis were getting shot for asking those same questions.

Her name was Renée Good. Thirty-seven years old. A U.S. citizen. On January 7,2026, she was sitting in her car during what the Department of Homeland Security calls “Operation Metro Surge.” She wasn’t protesting. She wasn’t resisting.Exercising her First Amendment right to observe government agents doing their job in public.

An ICE agent shot her in the chest. She died.

Seventeen days later, they shot another one. Alex Pretti. Thirty-seven years old. ICU nurse. Also a U.S. citizen. Same city. Same operation. Same result: dead.

Operation Metro Surge began in early January 2026.The Trump administration deployed what they called “the largest immigration enforcement operation ever carried out”,2,000 federal agents into Minneapolis and St. Paul. Not at the border. Not at airports. In neighborhoods. In a city eight hundred miles from the nearest border.

The official story is they’re going after criminals. “The worst of the worst,” they keep saying. Pedophiles. Gang members. Rapists. That’s the talking point. That’s what they put in the press releases.

Here’s what actually happened: according to ICE’s own numbers, they’ve arrested about 3,000 people. Out of those 3,000, about 5 percent,103 people,had records of violent crimes. Five percent. The other 95 percent were people whose biggest crime was existing in this country without the right paperwork.

But it gets worse.

On January 28, 2026, a federal judge,Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz,found

that ICE had violated at least 96 court orders in Minnesota since January 1. Ninety-six court orders. In less than a month. These aren’t accusations from activists. This is a federal judge documenting constitutional violations in real time.

U.S. citizens have been detained for hours because, in the words of one ICE agent, “I can hear you don’t have the same accent as me.” Think about that. American citizens, handcuffed and held because of how they talk. Because of the color of their skin.

Schools have gone into lockdown. Businesses have shut down. The Minneapolis Police Department tracked 3,000 hours of overtime in just three days,over $2 million in taxpayer money,just dealing with the chaos ICE created.

And when Minnesota’s Attorney General, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, when they sued to stop this, a federal judge denied their request. Said they didn’t meet the legal standard for extraordinary relief.

So the operation continues. More arrests. More violations. More fear.

This is what it looks like when all ten of those talking points I wrote about aren’t just phrases anymore. This is what happens when “ICE needs fewer restrictions” becomes policy. When “videos are fake” becomes the official response to people filming federal agents killing citizens. When “local officials should be punished” means the federal government can occupy a city over the objections of everyone who lives there.

This is what happens when you don’t push back.

Patricia read this section while I was writing it. She stood behind my chair for a long time, reading over my shoulder. Then she said: “Tell them what they can do about it. Don’t just tell them what’s happening. Tell them what to do.”

So here it is.

What You Can Actually Do About Minneapolis (And Everywhere Else)

If you live in Minnesota or have connections there:

Donate money where it matters most. The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (ilcm.org/donate) is providing free legal representation to people detained by ICE. They’ve been slammed since this operation started. The Immigrant Defense Network (immigrantdefensenetwork.org/donate) coordinates 90+ organizations running rapid response and legal observers. The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund through the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota (wfmn.org/funds/immigrant-rapid-response) gets money fast to trusted community organizations. Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (miracmn.com) does grassroots organizing and runs the hotline for reporting ICE activity.

If you own a business, join the businesses running fundraisers. Dedicate a portion of sales. Make it visible. Let people know their money is going to help.

Become a legal observer. The Immigrant Defense Network trains volunteers to observe ICE operations, document violations, and bear witness. This is direct action. This is what Renée Good and Alex Pretti were doing when they were killed. Their deaths don’t mean we stop. They mean we show up in greater numbers.

Support families directly. There are dozens of GoFundMe campaigns for families separated by ICE, people who can’t work because agents are patrolling their neighborhoods, people who need help with rent, food, medical bills. Find them. Give what you can.

Call your representatives. I know it feels useless. But ICE is funded by Congress. That $170 billion they got in July 2025? Congress voted for that. Congress can take it away. Call your senator. Call your representative. Tell them to vote against ICE funding until there are real restrictions, real accountability, real consequences for violations.

If you don’t live in Minnesota:

Understand this is coming to your city. Minneapolis is the pilot program. The template. If they can do it there,occupy a city, shoot citizens, ignore court orders,they can do it anywhere. They will do it anywhere.

Find your local immigrant defense organizations now. Before ICE shows up. Build relationships. Offer support. Know who to call when it happens in your town.

Document everything. If you see ICE operations, film them. Safely. From a distance. But film them. Because they’re going to say it didn’t happen. They’re going to say the videos are fake. The only defense against that is more videos from more people.

Push back at your kitchen table. Use the ten arguments in this guide. Because the person you convince might be the person who convinces someone else. This spreads. One conversation at a time.

Critical contact information:

If you witness ICE activity in Minnesota, call the MIRAC Hotline: 612-234-5879

If you or someone you know is detained, call the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota detention line: 1-800-223-1368

Download “Know Your Rights” cards in multiple languages at ilrc.org

Legal clinics: ILCM offers walk-in clinics at Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center, Fridays 10am-12pm through March 2026

What Patricia Did

Patricia handles this differently than I do. She’s quieter about it. More patient. But she’s been doing it longer, and in some ways, she’s better at it than I am.

Last month at church, someone she’s known for twenty years,nice woman, always friendly, volunteers at the food bank,said something about ICE being the only thing keeping us safe. They were sitting in the fellowship hall after service, coffee in styrofoam cups, talking about nothing in particular.

Patricia set her cup down very carefully. She has a way of doing that when she’s about to say something important. And she said, very quietly: “Stacy,help me understand something. My grandfather came here with nothing. Nineteen years old, didn’t speak English, crossed the border with ten dollars in his pocket. Worked his whole life. Paid taxes. Never took a handout. Built something. Raised a family. Are you saying you weren’t safe when he was here?”

Stacy blinked. “Well, no, but…”

“Because the way you just said it makes it sound like immigrants are the danger. Like they’re the threat. And my family were immigrants. My grandfather. My grandmother. Are we the danger?”

Silence. Not hostile. Not angry. Just... thinking. You could see Stacy working through it, trying to reconcile what she’d said with the person she was saying it to.

Stacy eventually said, “I didn’t mean your family.”

And Patricia, very gently: “I know. But who did you mean?”

They didn’t solve everything that morning. Stacy didn’t have an answer. But she stopped repeating the line. Patricia told me about it later in the car, driving home. She said: “You don’t have to win. You just have to make them hear what they’re actually saying.”

That’s the other way to do this. Not confrontation. Not argument. Just a question that makes them stop and think about who they’re talking to and what they’re really saying. Patricia’s better at that than I am. She always has been. But it works.

What Happens Next

I’m seeing Dale next weekend.Dinner at his place. His wife invited us a month ago, before any of this came up, and I said yes. Patricia asked me yesterday if I was still going.

I said yes.

“You going to bring this?” She gestured at the pages on my desk. Everything I’ve written down here.

I thought about it. “Maybe. Depends on how it goes.”

“What if he says the same things again?”

“Then I’ll ask the same questions. And if he still doesn’t have answers, I’ll give him this and let him read it.”

She nodded. Put her hand on mine. “Good.”

That’s what I’m asking you to do. Not win. Not convince. Just push back. Ask the question. Point out the contradiction. Make them define their terms. Don’t let the conversation end before it begins.

You don’t need to be right about everything. You don’t need to have all the answers. You just need to stop nodding along when you hear something that doesn’t make sense. You just need to be brave enough to ask “what does that mean?”

These ten things,they’re what I’ve learned. They’re what worked with Dale, at least enough to make him stop and think, to plant a seed of doubt. They’re what you need to know when you’re sitting at your own kitchen table and someone you care about starts reciting the script.

Take this with you. Print it out. Keep it in your wallet if you need to. Figure out which ones work for you and which ones don’t. Add your own. Change the words to match how you talk. And when you’ve tried it,when you’ve actually sat down and pushed back on one of these things,tell someone else how it went. What worked. What didn’t. What you learned.

Because this isn’t just me and Dale. This is happening in every town in this country. Every family dinner. Every church social. Every barbecue. Every goddamn holiday. And most people are just letting it happen because they don’t know what to say, or they’re afraid of making it worse, or they just want to keep the peace.

Now you know what to say.

And if you’re in Minneapolis, or if Minneapolis is coming to your city,and it is, make no mistake,now you know what to do.

Patricia came out to the porch last night while I was finishing this update. Stood there for a minute, reading the new section over my shoulder while I smoked a cigar I wasn’t supposed to have. Then she said: “Renée Good and Alex Pretti did what you’re asking people to do. They asked questions. They bore witness.”

“I know.”

“And they got killed for it.”

“I know.”

Long pause. She put her hand on my shoulder. “Tell people that too. Tell them it’s dangerous. Tell them to be careful. But tell them to do it anyway.”

So I’m telling you: this is dangerous. Standing up. Pushing back. Asking questions. Filming federal agents. Defending your neighbors. All of it. Renée Good and Alex Pretti are dead because they did these things.

Do it anyway.

Do it carefully. Do it smart. Do it with other people around. Do it with your phone filming. Do it knowing the risks.

But do it.

Because the alternative,silence, compliance, looking away,that’s more dangerous. Not to you, maybe. But to someone. To the family getting separated. To the kids watching their mother dragged out of the house. To the next Renée Good, the next Alex Pretti.

Use this guide. Fight back. And don’t let them tell you that asking a simple question is the same as wanting chaos.

It’s not. It’s how you figure out what’s actually true.

See you at dinner, Dale. We’re not done talking yet.

