How the PayPal Mafia and Trump Are Rewriting the World Order
Inside the techno-feudal fever dream money, power, and a presidency caught in the neon web of chaos and control.
The PayPal Mafia Jesus H. Silicon Christ,where do I even begin? This wasn’t a tech crew; this was a fullthrottle freak show, a punk rock manifesto written in binary. They didn’t just break the rules they torched them, danced on the ashes, and built themselves a goddamned neon cathedral of chaos. Hoodies? Check. Ego? Check. A deranged appetite for world …