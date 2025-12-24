Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PNWTransplant's avatar
PNWTransplant
Dec 24

A beautiful reminder for those of us with warm houses and full bellies! Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
GREGG PLAPAS's avatar
GREGG PLAPAS
Dec 25

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

And 1 million Epstein files appeared from thin air

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture