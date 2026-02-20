Buy Me a Coffee

A few months ago I wrote The Quiet Emergency. This is the follow-up nobody asked for, including me. Same porch, same cigars, same man…except this time the doctor is involved and my ass is literally hanging out of a paper gown.

The form has nineteen questions.

I am sitting in a paper gown that opens in the back, on an exam table covered in paper that crinkles every time I move, under fluorescent light that makes everyone look like they’re already dead, filling out a form that wants to know, on a scale of one to ten, how often I feel hopeless.

I write three. Cross it out. Write two.

The form also wants to know about my support network, my sleep, my alcohol consumption. I answer all of it in the direction of fine. Not lying, exactly. Editing. There is a version of me on this form that is slightly healthier than the man filling it out, and I have been constructing that version in doctors’ offices for twenty years so automatically now that I barely notice I’m doing it. The pen moves. The boxes get filled. The man on the form is managing well.

This is not deception. This is self-preservation. And I am aware, sitting here on this paper in this gown, that those two things may be the same.

I have atrial fibrillation and hypertension.

I want to say that clearly before I say anything else, because I am about to tell you how I live with it, and how I live with it is not how you should live with it. The two conditions are related, decades of pressure building in the arteries, the heart working harder than it should, the AFib complicating what the hypertension started. As of right now, today, sitting in this gown on this paper, it is managed. It is not an emergency. The cardiologist is not alarmed, exactly, watchful is the word he uses, which is a different thing. Worth saying before I describe what I do with it, because what I do sounds more reckless than the situation currently warrants.

He has given me the protocol. I follow parts of it.

I want to be clear about this too: I am not recommending my approach. I am not suggesting that any other man with these diagnoses adopt my version of managing them. I am describing what I do and why, knowing full well the doctor would prefer otherwise. This is my choice. I own it entirely. What I owe my readers is honesty about what the choice costs, which I’ll get to, not a tutorial on how to make it.

My kids know. All of them. I told them when the second diagnosis came, the way I do everything hard, facts first, no drama, here’s the name, here’s the number, it’s manageable. Which is true, with the right approach. I did not tell them what I felt in the parking lot afterward, which was something I’m going to have to work up to in this essay, if I can get there.

They worry. We do not discuss this. It lives in the family the way certain things live in families, known by everyone, named by no one, circled at a careful distance that everyone maintains by unspoken agreement, because the agreement is a form of kindness, and we are a family that loves each other, and this is how we show it. The phone calls come more often now. My son, twenty-six, still figuring out how to talk to me about anything harder than sports, texts instead of calls, which is his version of checking in, which I understand and accept. The visits have a different quality, a slightly heightened attention I can feel but can’t point to. My children have learned to watch me the way Patricia watches me. They’ve tuned to the same frequency. They are all, quietly, tracking something they cannot control.

I perform fine for all of them. This has become the job. The new version of providing.

The cardiologist wants me to come in every three months. I come in every six. He wants me to eliminate the cigars. I have reduced them to a number I consider reasonable and he considers dangerous. He wants me to eliminate the whiskey. We have had that conversation three times now and each time it ends the same way, him noting it in the chart, me nodding, both of us understanding that the chart and my behavior are two separate documents.

This is not ignorance. I understand my situation precisely, which is exactly why I will not spend whatever time I have left managing the risk of losing it. There is a version of longevity that isn’t worth what you trade for it. A life lived in full service of its own extension, every pleasure audited, every risk calculated, every morning begun with the sober inventory of what you can still afford, is not a life I recognize as mine.

The goal was never to live forever. The goal was to live like myself for as long as possible.

I know what the research says. I know what my own numbers say. I hold that knowledge alongside the Padron and make my choices anyway, because the alternative is to let two diagnoses become the organizing principle of whatever time I have left, and I will not do that. Whether that is hard-won wisdom or just the most expensive way of not looking, I genuinely don’t know. I don’t know if refusing to be defined by what’s wrong with me is self-determination or sophisticated avoidance. Most days I’m not sure the distinction matters. Some days it’s the only thing that does.

Every cigar is a choice I make with complete information. I would rather be myself for less time than be someone I don’t recognize for more. You may disagree. You’d be in good company.

I am not a man staring down a crisis. I am a man staring down a direction. There is a difference, and the paper gown is where I come to be reminded of it.

The doctor comes in. He is younger than my son. He has a tablet instead of a clipboard and looks at it while he talks to me, which is fine. I’m not here for eye contact.

I am here, apparently, to have my ass hanging out of a paper gown while a man young enough to be my son reviews my file. This is what dignity looks like at sixty-six. You make peace with the gown or you don’t come, and not coming has its own consequences, which is why I’m here.

He asks how I’m doing.

Good, I say. Fine.

He nods and types something. I wonder what you type when someone says fine. Probably just: fine. Probably there’s a code for it. Probably every man my age in every exam room in America is generating the same code, the same entry in the same field, and somewhere a database is full of men in their sixties all saying fine, and nobody knows what to do with that information, and neither do we.

He asks about the AFib first, then the blood pressure numbers. I tell him both are being managed. He asks about episodes, the moments where the heart stutters and I sit very still and wait to see what happens next, the thirty seconds where everything goes quiet and I just wait. I tell him they’re manageable, which is true in the way that most things are true when you’ve decided to live with them. He adjusts one of the medications. I am already on a number of them that I won’t list here because the list is embarrassing, a man who spent his whole life taking nothing stronger than a cigar and a shot of Jamesons,now rattles faintly when he walks. He uses the word maintenance, which I have come to understand means: this doesn’t resolve, this is your life now, the goal is to hold the line for as long as holding holds.

I was never a man who held lines. I was a man who solved problems and moved on.

He asks if I’m sleeping.

Mostly, I say.

He moves on.

I watch him move on and I think about everything that just happened in that exchange, the question offered too quickly, the answer accepted too easily, both of us staying in the lane of things with clinical answers, not opening the door to the room where the real conversation lives. I am not angry at him. He is doing his job and his job is the medicine, and by the metrics available to him in this room I am a patient managing serious conditions without acute crisis.

What the metrics don’t capture is the man sitting inside the patient. The training was so thorough and started so early that most of us can’t tell anymore where the performance ends and the man begins. We have been fine for so long that fine has become structural. Take it away and you’re not sure what’s holding the roof up.

I want to talk about the anger, because it doesn’t get talked about honestly and I have a lot of it and it has nowhere clean to go.

It is not anger at the diagnoses. I am past that, or past the acute version of it. What I carry now is a lower, more chronic anger at the loss of authority. Over my own body. Over the terms of my own life. I spent thirty years in life being the man who read the signals and acted on them, who was always, always, the one who decided what happened next. I was not manageable. This cost me things professionally and I paid the cost willingly because keeping my own authority felt worth whatever it was priced at.

Now my own body is running a process I didn’t authorize. The heart fires when it decides to. The cardiologist adjusts the variables but the conditions are the conditions, permanently, for the duration. The best available response is a medical vocabulary that is entirely passive, manage, monitor, maintain. A vocabulary for men who have run out of verbs.

I have not run out of verbs. I refuse to run out of verbs.

The cardiologist would disagree with this assessment. He would note it in the chart, which is where my disagreements with him live, permanently, unjudged, filed next to my actual blood pressure numbers.

But the anger has to go somewhere. It goes into the essay, the insurance argument, the algorithm, every external system that has decided I’m obsolete. All of those grievances are real. And all of them are also containers for something with no more specific address, the frustration of a man who spent his whole life in control of things, finding out the one system he never audited was the one inside his chest.

The anger is almost never about what it’s aimed at. It’s about the thing underneath that has no address, not quite injustice, but wearing injustice’s coat, because the body was supposed to be yours and it turns out it was only ever on loan.

I know this about the anger and I keep it anyway. Because the anger is at least motion. What’s underneath the anger is not. It’s the thirty seconds in the parking lot when the heart stutters and the world goes very quiet and you wait, and in the waiting you feel, just briefly, what it would mean if the waiting were the end of it.

That’s the thing underneath.

Let me try to write about fear honestly, which is harder than it sounds for a man who has spent sixty-six years treating fear as a problem to be solved rather than a state to be inhabited.

There are the specific fears, which are manageable because they are specific: the fear of the episode that doesn’t resolve, the procedure that follows, the hospital, the loss of autonomy that hospitals represent in ways that go beyond the medical. With both conditions now the risks are different than they were with the AFib alone. The cardiologist has been clear about this. I heard him clearly. I went home and poured a drink and thought about it for a long time and came to the conclusions I’ve described.

But underneath the specific fears is one that doesn’t have a clinical name: the fear of finding out. Not of the diagnoses, I have the diagnoses. Of what comes next in them. Of the appointment where his face changes in a way it hasn’t changed yet. Of the test result that moves me from maintenance into something else, some new category with new vocabulary and a new version of my life organized around a different and more urgent set of facts.

I do not go looking for that appointment. I go every six months instead of every three. Part of why is what I just described, not ignorance, not denial, I just decide how fast the news comes in. I control the pace. It’s the one thing left I can control. It isn’t clinically sound and I know it. The choice is mine.

There is a difference between extending your life and living it. I have watched men confuse the two. I have watched them spend their final years in the very careful management of their final years, and I have stood at those gravesides thinking: I don’t want this to be the story.

The fear is real and I am not dismissing it. Some nights it sits at the edge of the bed and I am aware of it the way you are aware of weather coming, not here yet, not threatening yet, but on its way, trackable, inevitable. I’ve gotten used to it being there. I have not learned to talk about it, except here, in this essay, where the distance of the page makes it possible to look at directly in a way that the face-to-face conversation doesn’t.

My father had a heart condition he never mentioned. I found out after he died, going through his papers. The meticulous, organized papers of a man who handled everything and left nothing unresolved. A serious condition, managed in complete silence for years. He took the medication. He went to the appointments. He did not reorganize his life around it, did not discuss it with his children, did not allow it to become the subject of the family’s concern.

I used to read that as strength. Now I read it as something more complicated. Strength, yes, and also isolation, and also the loneliness of a man who decided to carry it alone and called that a gift. His family never knew. He never got to be thanked. That’s the whole transaction.

I am doing the same thing. I know I’m doing it. Whether I can do otherwise is a question I’m still working out.

Three generations of the same household, the same silence, the same cost. My father hid his condition in a filing cabinet. Patricia hid hers until she was almost dead on Super Bowl Sunday. I manage mine on my own terms and write about it in an essay that I suspect counts, for me, as the closest thing to telling the truth. We have all found our own way to carry the thing without putting it down where someone else has to pick it up. I don’t know if that’s a family trait or a flaw. Probably it’s both. Probably those are the same thing.

Patricia sees it.

I am still in the gown when I think about this. Still on the paper. There is something appropriate about that, thinking about what you cost the people you love while your ass is hanging out in a room that smells like antiseptic. No dignity to hide behind. Just the facts.

This is the part I have been writing around, not because it’s the hardest, though it is. Because writing about what this costs her requires me to look at what I’m actually doing to the person who has chosen, every day for thirty years, to be in the room with me.

She was in the room when the second diagnosis came. Sitting in the chair to my left. I watched her take it in. The small adjustment in her face. The settling. She asked the right questions. She wrote things down. She was, in that room, steadier than I was.

This is what makes it more complicated than it might look from the outside. Thirteen months ago, on Super Bowl Sunday, Patricia had a heart attack. She thought she was just tired. She was almost dead. I drove her to the hospital and sat in a waiting room for four hours and understood, in a way I had never understood anything before, what it would mean to lose her. She recovered. She is here. She moves through the house and brings me coffee and memorizes my face and is, by every measure, fine.

So we are two people now, both with cardiac histories, both watching each other from across rooms, both performing fine for the other one. This is either the most intimate thing I’ve ever experienced or a comedy of errors. Most days it’s both.

What it also is: the fear underneath all the other fears, which is not dying but the slow erasure before it. The fear of outliving the people who remember who you were. The career took its community when it ended. The politics took my brother-in-law. And the diagnoses have introduced a new kind of solitude, the solitude of being the person in the room everyone is quietly worried about. You are surrounded by concern and completely alone inside it, because the concern is directed at your body and your body is not where you live.

The loneliness of aging for men is not the absence of people. It’s the absence of witnesses. The people who can confirm you were real, that you mattered, that the life you lived was the life you remember, they leave. What remains is a man alone with his own account of himself, which is the least reliable account there is. Patricia is the last full witness I have. Which is another reason the cigar and the whiskey and the six-month intervals cost more than they appear to.

She has not fallen apart in front of me since my diagnosis. Which means she has fallen apart somewhere else. Which means I have given her somewhere else she has to go to do that, on top of everything she is already carrying from her own year.

She watches me now the way you watch something you love that has entered a new and more serious chapter. Not desperately. Steadily. Taking inventory. I catch her looking at me across rooms, on the porch when I’m writing, in the morning before I’m fully awake. She is building an archive. She knows something has shifted. She doesn’t say it. Neither do I.

I have done this to her.

Not the diagnoses. I didn’t choose those. But the approach to them. The six-month intervals. The cigars I have reduced but not eliminated. The whiskey. Every choice I make in the direction of living on my own terms rather than maximizing the timeline lands somewhere, and where it lands is Patricia. She absorbs the risk I’m taking. She carries the portion of my fear that I won’t carry myself, because fear that a man won’t hold has to go somewhere, and in a marriage of thirty years it goes to the person who is paying attention.

A man who refuses to be managed by his illness has, without meaning to, transferred the management to the person who loves him. She doesn’t get to refuse. He has made the choice and she lives inside the consequences of it.

I have never said this to Patricia directly. She knows it anyway. You cannot actually hide from someone who has thirty years of your faces. She has the whole library. She knows which version of fine means fine and which means the other thing.

She brought me coffee last Tuesday before I asked. Set it down without a word. Didn’t meet my eyes. This is how she tells me she’s worried. This is our language, refined over three decades into something that operates below sentences, that is simultaneously one of the most intimate things I’ve ever experienced and a way of never quite saying the thing that most needs saying.

Some mornings I catch her looking at me like she’s memorizing my face. And I think about what I’ve given her, a marriage where she rehearses being a widow while I’m still on the porch. She sees exactly what I’m doing. She’s not in denial. She has decided her love is stronger than my self-destruction, and that decision, made every day without asking anything from me, is the thing I’m most grateful for and least able to say out loud.

I am working on how to say that to her. I don’t know how yet. The gratitude is in me and the words for it are complicated, because saying them out loud would require acknowledging what she’s been absorbing, and I’m not sure I’m ready for what changes after that.

The hardest thing I’ve been asked to do at sixty-six is not manage the dying. It’s let the person who has been watching me do it know that I see her watching.

At the end of the appointment he asks if I have any questions.

I have approximately forty-seven questions, none of which I can ask in this room, under these lights, in this gown, in twelve minutes.

They are not about the medication adjustments or the monitoring schedule.

They are about what it means to be a man whose heart is misfiring and whose arteries have been under pressure for twenty years, who has built his entire identity on being the one who holds things together, and what happens to that man now. They are about the anger with no address. About the fear I coexist with at the edge of the bed. About whether the informed defiance I’ve described is a philosophy or just the story I tell myself about a thing I can’t face directly.

They are about my father and whether the silence I inherited from him was a gift or a wound or both. About whether I am handing the same package to my children, gift-wrapped the same way, the same cost hidden inside.

They are about Patricia memorizing my face.

No, I say. I think I’m good.

He nods. Tells me he’ll see me in six months. The door closes.

In the parking lot I sit in the car for a while.

The heart does its irregular thing, present and unasked for, keeping its own compromised time. Not painful right now. Just there. The way it is on the bad mornings when I sit very still and wait, which I have not told my kids about, which I have told Patricia about only in the sense that she already knows without my having said it.

A man about my age is walking to a truck two rows over. Moving with the deliberate care of someone who has arrived at new terms with his body and made them workable. He gets in. Sits for a moment, I can see the stillness before the reverse lights come on, then pulls out.

I know that stillness. It is the stillness of reassembly. The private work of finding the version of yourself you walk back into your life with. It happens in parking lots and driveways and in the car outside the house, before you go inside where someone who loves you will read your face before you say a word. This is invisible labor that men do constantly, that nobody names, that produces nothing visible, that is simply the cost of maintaining the self that functions.

We do not call this stoicism anymore. We should start calling it what it is: a way of loving people that costs you everything while appearing to cost nothing, that protects them from what you’re carrying by making sure they never see you carry it.

The problem is that they see it anyway. They’ve always seen it. We just can’t see them seeing it, which is its own kind of loneliness, and probably the one most worth doing something about.

I drive home.

Patricia is in the kitchen. I can hear her before I open the door, the sounds of her moving through the house, sounds I heard for thirty years without thinking about them, that I think about now.

She comes to the doorway when she hears me. Doesn’t ask how it went. Looks at me the way she looks at me now, the reading, the archiving, and I look back and thirty years passes between us in about two seconds.

I say: It went okay. He adjusted the medications.

She nods.

I say: I’ve been thinking about calling that therapist.

She is very still.

I probably won’t, I say. But I’ve been thinking about it.

She crosses the kitchen and puts her hand on my arm. Doesn’t say anything. Doesn’t need to. Thirty years of not needing to.

I stand there for a moment with her hand on my arm and my heart doing its irregular, pressurized, still-going thing, and the afternoon light coming through the window the way it comes in February, low and sideways, making everything it touches look briefly precious.

This is not resolution. This is not the moment I become a different man or start following the protocol or call the therapist or put down the cigar. I will go to the porch and the Padron will be there and the notebook will be there and the heart will keep its own time with or without my cooperation.

But I said the thing. The small, incomplete, partially true version of the thing.

The light holds for a moment. Then moves on.

We go about the rest of the day.

For a man who has spent sixty-six years saying fine, it’s not nothing.

