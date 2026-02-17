Buy Me a Coffee

February 6, 2026. Congressional hearing. Attorney General Pam Bondi answering questions about the Epstein files.

Photographers zoom in.

The document in her hands: “Jayapal Pramila Search History.”

A surveillance log. The Justice Department was tracking which members of Congress searched for Trump’s name in the Epstein files. Monitoring their searches. Building records of who looked for what.

They got caught on camera.

Bondi said nothing. The White House said nothing. The document went viral within hours.

The Trump administration wasn’t releasing the Epstein files. They were controlling them. And watching who asked too many questions.

Donald Trump has claimed for 18 years that he barely knew Jeffrey Epstein and banned him from Mar-a-Lago in 2006. Documents released in January 2026 prove Trump lied.

In 2006, Trump told Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter: “Everyone has known he’s been doing this.” Yet in 2009, Trump told Epstein’s lawyers that Epstein was still “a guest at Mar-a-Lago” and they “never asked him to leave.” The Mar-a-Lago ban never happened. Trump’s own words, documented in a 2009 email relayed through Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell, contradict his public story. And Trump’s name appears over 1 million times in the full Epstein files,but Trump’s Justice Department withheld nearly 3 million pages of documents and redacted 99.9% of Trump’s mentions from the public release.

The Justice Department exposed 43 out of 47 victim names while protecting powerful men. FBI Director Kash Patel lied to Congress about how many times Trump’s name appears. The DOJ is now tracking which members of Congress search for which information. The same machinery that protected Jeffrey Epstein for decades is now being run by someone who was in Epstein’s circle. Someone who knew about the crimes. Someone whose Justice Department is hiding evidence while claiming transparency.

The Phone Call That Proves Trump Knew

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The release came 42 days after Congress’s legal deadline. It included newly revealed FBI interviews that had been conducted in 2019 but kept secret until now.

One interview changed everything.

In 2019, FBI agents interviewed Michael Reiter, who served as Palm Beach Police Chief from 2001 to 2009. The interview focused on Reiter’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein in 2005-2006. Buried in the FBI’s summary was this:

Shortly after Epstein’s 2006 arrest became public, Donald Trump called Reiter. According to the FBI document, Trump said: “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Everyone has known.

Not “I just found out.” Not “This is shocking news.” Not “I had no idea.”

Everyone has known he’s been doing this.

Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking underage girls. He admitted it to a police chief. In 2006. Eighteen years ago.

The FBI document contains more. Trump told Reiter that “people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting.” Trump said Ghislaine Maxwell was “Epstein’s operative” and that she was “evil.” Trump told the police chief to “focus on her.”

This level of detail matters. Trump didn’t just know Epstein had been arrested. Trump knew the mechanism of the trafficking operation. He knew Maxwell was recruiting girls. He knew her specific role. He had enough information to tell law enforcement where to focus their investigation.

How did Trump acquire this detailed knowledge? Either he witnessed it himself, or people who witnessed it told him about it. Either way, Trump had inside information about Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

And Trump continued socializing with Epstein for years after that phone call.

Trump knew in 2006. But for 18 years, he’s claimed he didn’t just know,he’s claimed he cut ties. That lie begins with a story about Mar-a-Lago.

The Email That Proves Trump Lied About the Ban

For 18 years, Donald Trump has told the same story: He banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2006 after discovering Epstein was “poaching” female spa workers from the club. After the ban, Trump claims, they never spoke again.

The story has been repeated in interviews, depositions, press conferences. It became accepted fact. The mainstream media reported it as true. Even critics of Trump generally accepted this version of events.

Then came the 2009 email.

Among the millions of pages released in January 2026 was an email from Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell dated sometime in 2009. The email described a phone conversation between Epstein’s lawyers and Donald Trump.

Representative Jamie Raskin, who reviewed the unredacted version at DOJ headquarters, told Axios what it said. According to Raskin, the email quotes Trump saying:

“No, Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and no, we never asked him to leave.”

This was 2009. Three years after the supposed ban. And Trump was telling Epstein’s lawyers that no ban had occurred. That Epstein was still “a guest” at the club. That they “never asked him to leave.”

When reporters confronted the White House with this email, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Epstein was “a liar and a fraudster” who “may have used the President’s name to impress people.”

But this defense doesn’t work. Epstein wasn’t bragging to friends about knowing Trump. Epstein was relaying to Maxwell what Trump’s lawyers had told Epstein’s lawyers in a private legal conversation.

Why would Epstein lie to Maxwell about what Trump’s lawyers said? If anything, admitting Trump never banned him would make Epstein look bad,like he was still clinging to a relationship with someone who should have cut him off. The truth is more damaging to Epstein than any lie would be.

And why would Trump’s lawyers lie to Epstein’s lawyers in a private phone call? What would be the point? Lawyers don’t make false statements to opposing counsel about easily verifiable facts like membership and banning from a club.

The simpler explanation,the one that fits all the evidence,is that Trump never banned Epstein. The ban story is a fabrication Trump created after Epstein’s crimes became public. A story Trump has repeated so many times, for so many years, that it became treated as historical fact despite being false.

Trump lied. For 18 years. And we can prove it with his own words.

The ban never happened. But how deep did the relationship actually go?

The Flight Logs, The Photos, The “Terrific Guy” Quote

The ban story was always suspicious because of what we already knew about Trump and Epstein’s relationship.

Records show Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane at least eight times between 1997 and 2000. Not once. Not twice. Eight documented flights. Dozens of photographs from the 1990s and 2000s show Trump and Epstein together at parties, Mar-a-Lago events, New York social gatherings. These weren’t chance encounters. These were two men who socialized in the same circles for years.

In 2002, four years before the supposed “falling out,” Trump told New York Magazine: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

On the younger side.

Trump knew. He was joking about it publicly in 2002. The quote appeared in a major magazine. Trump never demanded a retraction. Never claimed he was misquoted. The quote stood for years as Trump’s public description of his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The “wish her well” moment: In July 2020, when reporters asked Trump about Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest for sex trafficking, Trump said: “I wish her well, frankly.”

When pressed on why he’d wish well to an accused child sex trafficker, Trump elaborated: “Her friend or boyfriend died. He died in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well.”

I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well.

This is not how innocent people talk about someone they called “evil” in 2006. Someone they told police was “Epstein’s operative” and investigators should “focus on.” This is how people talk when they’re trying to keep someone from talking about them.

When Trump claimed in 2019 that he “had a falling out with him a long time ago,” reporters should have asked: When exactly? Because in 2002 you called him a terrific guy. And according to your own lawyers in 2009, he was still a guest at your club.

The timeline doesn’t work. The story doesn’t work. Trump has been lying.

We know Trump lied because of his own words documented in emails and FBI reports. But we only know this because of documents his Justice Department tried to hide.

The Million Mentions Trump’s DOJ Is Hiding

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in 2025, required the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related documents by December 19, 2025. The deadline came and went. The Justice Department released nothing.

On January 30, 2026,42 days late, in violation of federal law,the DOJ finally released 3.5 million pages.

But Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted the department had reviewed “more than 6 million pages” of documents. Simple math: They withheld nearly 3 million pages. Half the evidence. Gone.

When asked why, Blanche said the withheld documents were “duplicates” or contained “attorney-client privileged material” or depicted “child sexual abuse material.” But he provided no breakdown. No list. No transparency about what’s being hidden.

Representative Ro Khanna told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Justice Department has released “at best half the documents” required by law. Representative Thomas Massie, after reviewing the unredacted files at DOJ headquarters, said he found at least six names of people who “appear to be incriminated” but whose names are redacted in the public release.

And then there’s Trump’s name.

In the public release, Trump’s name appears over 1,000 times. That’s already significant. But Representative Jamie Raskin, after searching the unredacted files at DOJ headquarters, told Axios that Trump’s name comes up “more than a million times.”

More than a million times.

Trump’s name appears over one million times in the full Epstein files. The public got to see about 1,000 of those mentions. That means the Justice Department redacted 99.9% of Trump’s appearances in the documents.

What’s in those million mentions? What is Trump’s Justice Department so desperate to hide?

The cover-up required lying. And the person who did the lying was supposed to be above politics, beyond corruption. He was the Director of the FBI.

When The FBI Director Lies To Congress

In September 2025, four months before the files were released, FBI Director Kash Patel testified before Congress. Members asked him specific questions about what was in the Epstein files.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked: Does Trump’s name appear in the files 1,000 times?

Patel: No.

Does it appear 500 times?

Patel: No.

Does it appear 100 times?

Patel: “I don’t know the number, but it’s not that.”

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, testified under oath that Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files fewer than 100 times.

The actual number in the public release: over 1,000 times.

The actual number in the unredacted files: over one million times.

Kash Patel either didn’t review the files before testifying, or he lied to Congress. There’s no third option. Either he was incompetent or he committed perjury.

Lying to Congress is a felony. The FBI Director, on camera, appears to have committed a felony.

Patel also testified that there was “no credible information” suggesting anyone other than Epstein had engaged in sex with minors connected to Epstein’s trafficking operation. When pressed on whether anyone else was involved, Patel said: “To my knowledge, no.”

But after reviewing the unredacted files, both Massie and Khanna have stated there are multiple names that appear to be implicated. Massie specifically identified “at least six” names of people who appear incriminated but are redacted from the public release.

So either Patel didn’t review the files, or Patel lied about what’s in them, or Patel is using a definition of “credible information” that excludes victim testimony, FBI investigative reports, flight manifests, and documentary evidence.

But lying about how many times Trump’s name appears wasn’t the worst thing the Justice Department did during this release. The worst thing was what they did to the victims.

Protecting The Powerful, Exposing The Victims

While the Justice Department was carefully hiding the names of powerful men, it was simultaneously exposing the names of Epstein’s victims.

The DOJ’s own statement about the release said: “The Department provided clear instructions to reviewers that the redactions were to be limited to the protection of victims and their families.”

But out of 47 victim names in the documents, 43 were left completely unredacted in the public release.

Forty-three women who had been sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Who had cooperated with law enforcement. Who had been promised confidentiality. Who had testified in depositions and grand jury proceedings under the understanding their names would be protected.

On January 30, 2026, their names were published on the internet.

Brad Edwards, an attorney who has represented Epstein victims for over twenty years, told ABC News: “We are getting constant calls from victims because their names, despite them never coming forward, being completely unknown to the public, have all just been released for public consumption.”

Some victims learned their names were public from strangers on social media sending them screenshots. Some learned from reporters calling for comment. Some learned from friends googling their names and finding them in documents describing what Jeffrey Epstein did to them when they were teenagers.

One victim learned about it from her teenage daughter. The girl was scrolling TikTok when she saw her mother’s name in a post about the Epstein files. She showed her mother the screen. “Mom, why is your name here?” The mother had never told her daughter about being trafficked at age 15. She was planning to tell her when she was older. The Justice Department made that choice for her. On January 30, 2026. By accident. While claiming to protect victims.

Over 200 survivors issued a statement calling the release “the single most egregious violation of victim privacy in one day in United States history.”

Meanwhile, the names of powerful men were carefully protected. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s connections to Epstein: redacted in some documents. “Prominent Figure 1” who allegedly received massages from victims: fully redacted. The six names Thomas Massie identified as “appearing to be incriminated”: all redacted.

This is not incompetence. This is not an accident. This is policy.

The Justice Department protected powerful men while exposing vulnerable women. And they did it while claiming their “clear instructions” were to protect victims.

What The Evidence Actually Proves

Trump knew about Epstein’s crimes. In 2006, Trump told Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter that “everyone has known” Epstein was trafficking girls. Trump knew. He admitted knowing. This is documented in an FBI report. In 2009, three years after telling police “everyone has known” about Epstein’s crimes, Trump told Epstein’s lawyers that Epstein was still “a guest at Mar-a-Lago” and they “never asked him to leave.” Trump continued the relationship despite knowing.

Trump has been lying for 18 years. Trump claimed he barely knew Epstein, banned him in 2006, and never spoke to him again. All three claims are contradicted by Trump’s own documented statements. Trump’s Justice Department is covering up evidence. The DOJ withheld 3 million pages, redacted 99.9% of Trump’s mentions, exposed 43 victim names while protecting powerful men, and tracked congressional searches. The FBI Director lied to Congress. Kash Patel testified Trump’s name appeared fewer than 100 times. It appears over 1 million times in the unredacted files.

These are not allegations. These are documented facts from official records, FBI interviews, Congressional testimony, and Trump’s own words.

But there’s evidence we don’t have. The FBI has documented allegations from “Jane Doe” claiming Trump raped her when she was 13 at Epstein’s townhouse. The Justice Department called these claims “unfounded and false” but provided no evidence,just assertion. Trump’s name appears over one million times in the full files. We’ve seen about 1,000 mentions. What’s in the other 999,000? Thomas Massie identified at least six names that “appear to be incriminated” but are redacted. Who are they? The DOJ claims the 3 million withheld pages are duplicates but won’t release them to prove it.

The truth is somewhere between what we can prove and what’s alleged. But what we can prove is already too much. Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking underage girls. Trump told police “everyone has known” about it. Despite this knowledge, Trump continued to allow Epstein access to Mar-a-Lago. Trump then lied about this relationship for 18 years. Trump is now using the Justice Department to hide evidence.

Someone who knowingly socialized with a child sex trafficker, continued the relationship despite knowing about the crimes, and then spent 18 years lying about it should not be president. Even if he was just a witness who stayed silent,even if that’s all he did,it’s disqualifying.

Everything else is just determining how much worse it actually is.

The Machinery Continues

The machinery that protected Jeffrey Epstein didn’t protect him because he was special. It protected him because he had information on powerful people.

When U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta gave Epstein that infamous 2008 plea deal,13 months in county jail with work release, plus immunity for all unnamed co-conspirators,he wasn’t just protecting one man. He was protecting a network.

Ghislaine Maxwell got immunity. Other associates got immunity. Anyone Epstein might have implicated got immunity. The machinery protected them all.

Marie Villafaña, the federal prosecutor who had drafted a 53-page indictment with 60 counts against Epstein, was overruled. FBI agents who wanted to arrest Epstein at a beauty pageant in the Virgin Islands were told no. The investigation was shut down. The case was buried.

That was 2008. The machinery protecting Epstein.

Now it’s 2026. And the machinery is still running. But now it’s protecting everyone who was close to Epstein. Everyone who knew. Everyone who might have participated. Everyone whose names appear in those files.

And one of those people is President of the United States. One of those people controls the Justice Department that’s hiding the evidence. One of those people appointed the FBI Director who lied to Congress. One of those people installed the Attorney General who’s tracking congressional searches.

The machinery isn’t protecting Jeffrey Epstein anymore. Epstein is dead. The machinery is protecting everyone connected to him. And right now, that machinery is being operated from the Oval Office.

Strip away the legal language. Strip away the complexity.

Donald Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for years. They partied together. Trump flew on Epstein’s plane at least eight times. When Epstein was arrested in 2006, Trump called the police and said “everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Everyone knew. Including Trump.

But Trump has spent 18 years lying. Claiming he barely knew Epstein. Claiming he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2006. Claiming they never spoke again.

The documents released in January 2026 prove Trump lied. A 2009 email shows Trump told Epstein’s lawyers “we never asked him to leave” Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s own words contradict his 18-year story.

Trump’s name appears over one million times in the full Epstein files. But Trump’s Justice Department hid 99.9% of those mentions from the public. They withheld nearly 3 million pages of documents. They exposed 43 victim names while protecting powerful men. And they’re now tracking which members of Congress search for which information in the files.

If Trump were innocent, he wouldn’t need to lie. He wouldn’t need his Justice Department to hide evidence. He wouldn’t need his FBI Director to commit perjury. He wouldn’t need to expose victims while protecting perpetrators.

Innocent people don’t behave this way.

The documents are public. The lies are documented. The cover-up is ongoing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is still holding that document. The photo still exists. The surveillance continues. The machinery runs.

And somewhere in those 3 million withheld pages is the rest of the truth about what Donald Trump knew, what he saw, what he did.

The question is whether we’ll ever see it.

Or whether the machinery will protect him the way it protected Epstein until it was too late.

