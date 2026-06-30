Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ConfirmedBias's avatar
ConfirmedBias
21h

My favorite album of all time. I absolutely loved all the songs and learned how to play them all on my guitar. Yes, Desperado is a really sad song. I’ve known many men like him.

Reply
Share
Esme's avatar
Esme
21hEdited

I remember. My guy friends sitting around, cans of Bud and Coors, roaches between fingers. This album turning again. I loved the music, too. But it was different for them. It pulled on the thing they tried so hard to keep punched down and hidden.

They were young men in their early prime, doing whatever they wanted while the world still let them. But this song in particular had a way of reminding them that it wasn’t, couldn’t be, forever. And they were already starting to grieve in advance. Then they fired up another, and laughed cavalierly and too loudly at whatever was the topic of conversation at that moment.

And me their friend, a girl in my own early prime, always grabbed by that line:

You better let somebody love you, before it’s too late.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Tom Joad and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture