Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
20h

“Coffee, ripe tomatoes, orange flowers, a dog who found her own shade”….that, sir, is absolute wealth. The kind of riches that warm our souls and spark our spirits, bring quiet joy and meaning to our days. I wouldn’t trade my version for more money. My adult kids are making lives full of experiences, the red bee balm is in its glory, the pantry is full and the house was 70 degrees this morning after a night of open windows— my porch chair and book are calling.

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
20h

You make a good point, Tom. I was struck by the use of the whiskey in your narrative. I spent spent years wanting to use alcohol in that way. It was almost always impossible.

In my case, two fingers of anything always led to endless drinking.

The physiological aspect of alcoholism, which generally misunderstood by everyone (including and especially those who are afflicted) is that alcohol radically and instantly resorts the mental model so that the only thing that matters is more alcohol. This only happens when we drink; otherwise it's just an obsession with the idea we can instantly feel better (though after a time we generally don't, so we'll settle for feeling nothing).

This fundamental difference between the alcoholic and non-alcoholic can usually be determined by a simple question: at any point in your life, did you attempt to drink less than you wanted and fail?

This one foxed me for years. I thought everybody had that feeling when they drank, but somehow were better at controlling it.

When I asked my non-alcoholic wife if she ever had that experience, she looked at me as if I asked her if she ever ate her own shit.

The feeling the alcoholic has when they drink is wholly foreign to most people, but not to us. I have heard it described as "the off switch freezes open." Doctor William Silkworth deemed it an allergy, and wrote that possessing this chronic condition singled alcoholics out as a distinct entity.

All this to say that, as a sober alcoholic dedicating a fair portion of my life to working with others who wonder what the hell is wrong with them, I am still often challenged to look on the bright side of anything. I have read too much of history to have sunny feelings about our prospects, but am fortunate enough to have witnessed individuals whose lives were destroyed by greed, lying, violence, and general selfishness but somehow did the the work and changed into decent, caring human beings.

If that can happen with the individual, it can also happen with the culture at large. I tell the guys I work with to "be where your hands are," to do as Teddy Roosevelt advised: what you can with what you have, where you are.

But also as Calvin (of Calvin and Hobbes) added, "Of course he wasn't sitting in the tub when he said it."

Be well my friend. Thanks for the cheer.

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