Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Jane's avatar
Jane
2h

Beautiful, as always. Thank you.

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Richard DeWald's avatar
Richard DeWald
2h

As a reader, this essay directly reflects a scriptural Zen text written in 13th century Japan by the founding patriarch (Dogen) of my particular school of Zen (Soto). Called Hachi Dainin Gaku, it was the last final written teaching of Dogen's life. The text is commentary on the last testament of Shakayamuni (the historical Buddha).

The title can be rendered in modern English as "Eight Qualities of Being a Great Person."

Those eight qualities: (1) having few desires, (2) knowing one has enough, (3) appreciating quietude, (4) making diligent effort, (5) not losing sight of the Truth, (6) practicing deliberate contemplation, (7) practicing wisdom, and (8) not engaging in useless argument.

This beautiful essay from a porch in an often overlooked part of the mid-west where the sweet fragrance of cigar smoke and whiskey might linger in the evening air touches on the very same wisdom. Being a good man isn't something one acquires, or is awarded, or achieves; it is what one does, the apologies they make, and the way the regain their balance after stumbling through human screw-ups.

Just as importantly, these same qualities are witnessed, and appreciated in others. The good man isn't separate, standing alone like in Clint Eastwood's fairy tales. In Reality he's indistinguishable from something bigger and better than anyone can be alone--it is a part of him, and he a part of it, inseparable, bound by the community of the like-minded. Beyond "me caring for you" and "you caring for me" there's a place where there's just caring. This essay lands there.

Bravo on another winner. Thanks for sharing.

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