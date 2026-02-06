Buy Me a Coffee

The phone died at two AM but Marcus had stopped expecting it to hold a charge. Three years old, battery swollen slightly,the kind of swollen you noticed when you set it on the nightstand and it rocked like a see-saw. He had been watching a video about brake pads. Not his brake pads. The Silverado was fine, relatively. It started. That was enough. He watched because the video was forty-three minutes long and watching meant not thinking about the paper on the counter.

County seal. Words like remit and pursuant. Thirty days.

Theresa stopped breathing sometimes when she slept. Would stop for five seconds, six, seven, then gasp like surfacing. Sleep apnea probably. They didn’t have insurance. Marcus would lie there counting the seconds, waiting for the gasp. Sometimes he’d reach over and touch her shoulder. Sometimes he wouldn’t.

He got up at four-thirty because lying there had become unbearable.

The kitchen was sixty-two degrees per the lease agreement, per the landlord who had explained this twice, slowly, like Marcus was simple. Marcus made coffee. The machine took pods that cost fifty cents each. Eleven left. He had counted yesterday, then counted again because…

The eviction notice had been on the counter for six days. He had read it maybe twenty times. The words didn’t mean anything anymore. Just shapes. Thirty days. Failure to remit. Legal proceedings will commence.

Still dark outside. Would be dark for another two hours. February in Nebraska was dark until it wasn’t and then it was gray.

He opened the laptop. Battery at 23%. The charger was in the bedroom. Getting it meant possibly waking Theresa and waking Theresa meant talking and talking meant Omaha, her sister, the couch, the warehouse job that paid sixteen dollars an hour in a city where rent was double and he didn’t…

He left the charger where it was.

Facebook loaded slowly. Trevor Williams had posted a meme at 5:47 AM. Night shift. Grain elevator. The meme showed the president looking confused. Marcus scrolled past. Trevor was his cousin’s husband’s brother, or something. They had been Facebook friends since 2014. Trevor had borrowed forty dollars in 2016 and never paid it back.

Someone’s baby. Someone’s breakfast. Someone asking about mechanics. Someone sharing something about vaccines that made Marcus’s head hurt just looking at the comments. Someone posting a job at Taco Bell in Scottsbluff. Twelve-fifty an hour. Nights and weekends.

He closed Facebook. Opened email. Seventeen unread. Fourteen spam. Two from Indeed. We regret to inform you. We have decided to move forward with other candidates. The third email was from his sister in North Platte, forwarding something about Jesus and chain letters. She sent him one of these every two weeks. He never read them. She never asked if he did.

Battery at 19%.

He searched for warehouse jobs in Omaha even though he had searched yesterday. Amazon fulfillment. Fifteen-fifty an hour. Overnight differential. Sign-on bonus after ninety days. He had already applied. Three days ago. Silence.

He searched apartment rent Omaha. The results were not cheap. One bedroom $1250.Studio $925. Room in shared house, no couples, no kids, $600 plus utilities.

Battery at 14%.

The coffee was acceptable. José Alvarez used to bring Mexican coffee to the break room, the kind his cousin sent from Chiapas. It smelled expensive. José would make it in the ancient Mr. Coffee and the whole break room would smell like something better than it was.

José was in detention now. El Paso. His daughter had posted about it on Facebook. There was a GoFundMe for a lawyer,fifteen thousand dollars. It had raised three thousand eight hundred and forty-seven. The last update was two weeks old, José’s daughter saying they were still waiting for a court date. Marcus had given twenty dollars he didn’t have. José had worked the line next to Marcus for six years. José had shown him how to do the wrist rotation that kept the tendonitis from getting worse. José always ate lunch at 11:47 exactly, said the line moved better if you went early.

José probably didn’t have good coffee in detention.

Jayla made sounds in her room. Not crying. The sounds that came before crying.

Marcus went to her. She was standing in the crib holding the yellow blanket with elephants. The backup blanket.

He picked her up. She smelled like sleep and piss. The diaper was heavy. He changed her on the dresser from Goodwill, on the pad from when they had Target credit. Jayla kicked. She always kicked.

“You hungry?”

“Num nums.”

He put her in the high chair from Theresa’s sister. Everything was from someone. The couch from Theresa’s mother. The TV from his brother. The kitchen table from a neighbor who was moving. They owned nothing that was new, nothing that hadn’t been someone else’s first, and Marcus was supposed to feel grateful for this but mostly he felt…

He opened the refrigerator. Eggs. Milk. Cheese, half a block. Leftover chicken from Monday that probably needed to be thrown out but wouldn’t be. Bread on the counter. Peanut butter in the cabinet.

He made toast with peanut butter. Cut it into strips. Jayla ate one strip and threw the other on the floor.

“No no no,” she said when he picked it up.

“No no no,” Marcus agreed.

Theresa came out wearing the sweatshirt she had been sleeping in for three days. Hair in a ponytail. Face swollen.

“Coffee?” he asked.

“Is there enough?”

Ten pods left. Ten pods was not enough but ten pods was what they had.

“Yeah,” he said.

She made coffee. They stood in the kitchen not talking. Marriage after nine years. Standing in kitchens not talking. Performing the rituals of morning because the alternative was discussing the eviction notice which sat there on the counter between the electric bill and the expired coupons from Safeway that Theresa kept forgetting to throw away.

“I should call Janet,” Theresa said.

“Okay.”

“She said her manager is hiring.”

“You told me.”

“Sixteen an hour.”

“I know.”

Jayla threw another piece of toast. It landed near Marcus’s foot. He picked it up. Put it on the counter. Jayla laughed.

“We can’t stay here,” Theresa said.

“I know.”

“So we’re going.”

It wasn’t a question but Marcus treated it like one anyway. “I guess so.”

“You guess so.”

“We’re going to Omaha.”

“When?”

“I don’t know. Soon. Before the thirty days.”

“Before they evict us.”

“Yeah.”

Theresa drank her coffee. Marcus watched Jayla. Jayla watched the toast on the counter like she was planning something.

“I hate this,” Theresa said.

“I know.”

“I hate that we have to ask. I hate that we have to move. I hate that you worked there for nine years and they just…” She stopped.

“Yeah.”

“And José.”

“I know.”

“His kids are citizens. His son doesn’t even speak Spanish.”

They stood there knowing things together. Marcus’s phone was still dead on the counter. The laptop was at 8%. Soon it would die too and then they would just stand here with their daughter and their coffee and their knowledge that everything was falling apart.

“I’ll call Janet,” Theresa said.

“Okay.”

She went to the bedroom. Marcus stayed in the kitchen with Jayla. Jayla had gotten bored with the toast and was trying to climb out of the high chair. She couldn’t. She tried anyway.

Marcus lifted her out. She immediately ran to the living room. He followed. She was pointing at the TV.

“Cocomelon,” she said.

He turned it on. Jayla sat on the floor, transfixed. The babies on screen sang about wheels on the bus. Jayla sang along, mostly the word “round,” which was the only word she knew.

Marcus sat on the couch. The couch they would leave behind because it wouldn’t fit in whatever came next.

Theresa came out with her phone.

“She says we can come anytime,” she said.

“Okay.”

“She says the sooner the better. So she can talk to her manager.”

“Okay.”

“So like, this week maybe?”

“This week.”

“Friday?”

“Friday,” Marcus said.

“Okay,” Theresa said. She sat next to him. They watched Jayla watch Cocomelon. The babies sang about Old MacDonald. Jayla said “E-I-E-I-O” and clapped.

Marcus thought about José. About the detention center. About how José’s daughter had written on the GoFundMe that her dad had been here since he was seventeen. That he paid taxes. That his son was American. She had written this like it mattered.

He thought about the union meeting last week. Ray Kowalski talking about grievances. About process. About how striking wasn’t realistic. Ray had looked tired. Ray always looked tired now. Thirty-two years at the plant and the man looked like he was made of cigarette ash and failed optimism.

He thought about the plant. About nine years. About starting as a trim worker and ending as a supervisor. About believing…

All of it was a lie. Or not a lie exactly. More like a story people told that used to be true.

On the TV the babies sang about the itsy bitsy spider. Jayla did the hand motions. Up the water spout. Down came the rain.

“We should pack,” Theresa said.

“Yeah.”

Neither of them moved.

The laptop died. Screen went black. Marcus didn’t get up to plug it in. Theresa’s coffee went cold in her hands. Jayla watched Cocomelon. The babies sang about sharing and caring.

Outside it was getting light. The weak February light that didn’t warm anything. In four days they would load everything into a U-Haul and drive to Omaha and sleep on Janet’s couch.

February 13th

Marcus reserved the U-Haul online. Seventeen-foot truck. $39.95 plus mileage. Pickup Friday 8 AM from the location on Highway 26. He used the credit card they weren’t supposed to use anymore, the one that was already at $3,200 with a limit of $3,500. The charge was $127.83 after insurance and taxes and fees.

Theresa started packing while Jayla napped. She used boxes from behind the Safeway. They smelled like lettuce and cardboard rot. She labeled them with a Sharpie that was running out of ink. Kitchen. Bathroom. Jayla’s Room. Each word getting fainter.

Marcus was supposed to help but instead he drove to the plant. Didn’t know why. Just got in the Silverado and drove.

The plant looked the same. Gray metal building. Loading docks. Trucks coming and going. The smell was the same too. Blood and bleach and rendering.

He sat in the parking lot with the engine running. Heat on because it was eighteen degrees. He watched workers on their lunch break standing outside smoking. He didn’t recognize any of them. New faces. After the raid they’d brought in new people.

His phone rang. Theresa.

“Where are you?”

“Just driving around.”

“We need boxes.”

“I’ll get some.”

“When?”

“Soon.”

She hung up.

Marcus put the truck in reverse. Started to back out. Stopped.

Ray Kowalski was walking toward him. Ray looked older than he had at the union meeting. Looked like something that had burned down slowly.

Marcus rolled down the window.

“Heard you were leaving,” Ray said.

“Small town.”

“Omaha?”

“Yeah.”

Ray nodded. “You get that warehouse job?”

“Not yet. Applied.”

“You’ll get it. You’re a good worker.”

Marcus didn’t know what to say to that. Being a good worker hadn’t mattered. Didn’t matter. Wouldn’t matter.

“Janet says they’re hiring,” Marcus said. “Theresa’s sister.”

“That’s good. Having someone on the inside.”

“Yeah.”

They stood there in the cold. Ray’s breath made clouds.

“You take care of yourself,” Ray said.

“You too.”

Ray walked back toward the plant. Marcus watched him badge in through the employee entrance. Watched the door close.

Marcus drove to Safeway. Got more boxes. The kid working produce didn’t ask what they were for. Just helped him load them into the truck bed. Twelve boxes. Flattened.

February 14th

Valentine’s Day. Marcus had forgotten until Theresa mentioned it.

“Want me to get you something?” Marcus asked.

“With what money?”

She was packing the bathroom. Toothbrushes and towels and the medicine cabinet’s contents spread out on the counter. Expired Tylenol. Band-aids. The prescription antibiotic from when Jayla had an ear infection. Half the pills left because they’d stopped giving them to her when she seemed better because the copay for the follow-up was seventy-five dollars and seventy-five dollars was groceries.

“I could make dinner,” Marcus said.

“We don’t have food.”

“I could get food.”

“Marcus.”

“What?”

“Just help me pack.”

They wrapped the bathroom mirror in towels. Theresa had bought it at Target three years ago. Decorative edges. It hadn’t made the bathroom look nicer but Theresa had liked it.

Jayla was watching TV again. Had been watching TV for three days because keeping her occupied was easier than explaining why everything was in boxes.

Marcus’s phone buzzed. Email from Amazon. Thank you for your application. We are pleased to offer you a position. Warehouse Associate. $15.50/hour. Overnight shift. Start date February 19th. Orientation Monday 6 PM.

He showed Theresa.

“That’s good,” she said.

“Yeah.”

“See?”

“Yeah.”

They ordered pizza for dinner. Used the credit card. Large pepperoni. $18.47 with delivery and tip. Jayla ate one bite and demanded nuggets. They didn’t have nuggets. Everything was packed or thrown away. Theresa gave her more pizza. Jayla cried. Theresa stared at the wall. Marcus ate his pizza. Eventually Jayla stopped and ate the pizza.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Theresa said.

Marcus almost laughed. Didn’t.

February 15th

Everything was in boxes except what they needed for one more night. Two plates. Two forks. Jayla’s sippy cup. The coffee maker.

Marcus loaded the Silverado with the first batch of boxes. Small stuff. He drove it to the storage unit in Scottsbluff. Ten by ten. $83 a month. Most of their furniture was going in there because it wouldn’t fit in Janet’s apartment.

The storage facility was off Highway 26. Gray units in rows. Each one exactly the same. Marcus had never thought about storage units before.

He stacked boxes against the back wall. Labeled them. Kitchen. Bathroom. Jayla’s Toys. So he’d know what was what when they came back.

If they came back.

Back at the apartment Theresa had taken down all the pictures. The walls showed where they’d been. Lighter squares.

“You okay?” Marcus asked.

Theresa was sitting on the floor in Jayla’s room. The room was empty except for the crib and the box marked Jayla Toys in Theresa’s handwriting.

“I painted this room,” she said.

“I know.”

“Took me three days. I was pregnant and I couldn’t reach the high parts. You were working doubles.”

“I remember.”

“I picked this color. Went to Home Depot and looked at like fifty yellows. It was called Buttercream.”

The walls were still Buttercream. Would be Buttercream for whoever moved in next. Some other family. Some other kid.

“We can paint her room in Omaha,” Marcus said, and even as he said it he knew it was a lie.

“She doesn’t have a room in Omaha. She has a corner of Janet’s living room.”

“For now.”

Theresa didn’t say anything.

They ordered Chinese for dinner. $23.67. The fortune cookies said things about prosperity and good luck. Marcus threw his away. Theresa kept hers. Put it in her pocket.

February 16th

The U-Haul was bigger than Marcus expected. He signed the paperwork at 8:04 AM. The guy behind the counter asked if he wanted extra insurance. Marcus said no. The guy shrugged.

Loading took three hours. Marcus and Theresa and the guy from downstairs who said he’d help for twenty bucks. Marcus gave him twenty-five. The guy helped load the couch, the dresser, the kitchen table, Jayla’s crib.

Jayla sat in her car seat in the Silverado watching them load. She had the yellow elephant blanket and her sippy cup and a snack bag of Goldfish. She said “Dada” every time Marcus walked past. He waved. She waved back.

By eleven AM the truck was loaded. The apartment was empty. They did a final walk-through. Checked the closets, the bathroom, under the sink. Found a sock behind the dryer. One of Marcus’s. Black. He threw it away.

The landlord was supposed to meet them for the key handoff. He texted he was running late. They waited in the parking lot. Engines running for heat.

The landlord showed up at 11:47. Walked through the apartment. Took pictures. Noted a scuff on the wall, a stain on the carpet. Said he’d have to deduct from the deposit. There wasn’t a deposit. They’d lost it six months ago when they’d been late on rent. But the landlord noted it anyway. Wrote things on a clipboard.

Marcus handed over the keys.

“Good luck in Omaha,” the landlord said, like he gave a shit, like he hadn’t said it to a dozen other families this year.

“Thanks.”

The landlord got in his truck and left. Marcus stood in the parking lot of the place he’d lived for six years.

Theresa pulled up in the U-Haul.

“Ready?” she asked.

“Yeah.”

He got in the Silverado. Started it. Followed the U-Haul out of the parking lot, onto Third Street, onto Highway 26, onto the entrance ramp for I-80 East.

Meridian disappeared in the rearview mirror. Jayla was already asleep. The highway hummed.

Marcus turned on the radio. Country station. Song about small towns and holding on. He changed it. Rock station. Commercial for a car dealership. He turned it off.

Just drove. Theresa ahead in the U-Haul. Jayla asleep in back.

The wind hit the truck from the side. Made it drift. Marcus corrected. Kept driving.

The drive took four hours. I-80 through the long nothing of Nebraska. Towns every thirty miles. Gas stations. Rest stops. Semi trucks carrying things from one side of the country to the other.

Janet’s apartment was in a complex off 72nd Street. Twelve buildings. All identical. Beige siding. Parking lot. Dumpsters.

She was standing outside when they pulled up. Janet looked like Theresa but older, harder. She waved. Smiled.

“You made it,” Janet said.

“Yeah.”

“How was the drive?”

“Fine.”

“Traffic?”

“No.”

They stood in the parking lot making small talk.

Unloading took two hours. Up three flights of stairs because the elevator was broken. Had been broken for a week, Janet said. Management said they’d fix it.

Marcus carried boxes. Furniture. Jayla’s crib which they set up in the corner of the living room. Four feet by six feet. Her whole world.

By 6 PM everything was inside. The apartment was too small for all of it. Boxes stacked against walls. Everything crowded. Everything temporary.

Janet ordered pizza. Marcus offered to pay. Janet said no. They ate on paper plates sitting on boxes. Jayla ate two bites and fell asleep on Theresa’s lap.

“You start Monday?” Janet asked.

“Yeah. Orientation at six.”

“It’s not bad. Warehouse work. You’ll get used to it.”

“Yeah.”

“And they’re hiring. Like, always hiring.”

Benefits after ninety days, Marcus thought. The promise that kept people working jobs that destroyed their bodies. The promise that if you lasted long enough you’d get the thing you needed to survive the job itself.

Janet cleared the plates. Theresa took Jayla to the crib. Marcus sat on a box and looked around the apartment that wasn’t his, in the city that wasn’t his.

Theresa came back. Sat on the box next to him. Took his hand.

“We’re okay,” she said.

“Yeah.”

“It’s going to be okay.”

He didn’t believe her. She didn’t believe herself. But lying was easier.

Outside the window Omaha spread out in the dark. Lights and buildings and highways. A city that didn’t know they existed. That didn’t care.

But they were here. They had made it. They had driven the three hours and unloaded the truck and set up Jayla’s crib in the corner of someone else’s living room.

Marcus squeezed Theresa’s hand. She squeezed back. Outside the wind blew. Inside the radiator clanked. Jayla breathed.

And they sat there on boxes in a borrowed apartment and told each other it would be okay and maybe believed it for a moment or maybe didn’t but said it anyway.

