Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Call It What It Is: When the State Kills and Language Lies
We are told there are two sides.
5 hrs ago
•
Tom Joad
3
1
2
The Quiet Emergency
A conversation about what's actually killing men my age
Jan 6
•
Tom Joad
248
147
102
The Receipts
What 148 Automated Responses Taught Me About Power
Jan 2
•
Tom Joad
80
49
44
December 2025
Las Doce Uvas de la Suerte
The Twelve Grapes
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tom Joad
36
15
18
Finn Varra Maa: A Christmas Tale from Old Ireland
As told by Grandpa Tom
Dec 24, 2025
•
Tom Joad
61
35
26
On Witnessing
The wind never stops.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Tom Joad
49
34
21
The Believers
Or, What We Tell Ourselves When Everything's on Fire
Dec 19, 2025
•
Tom Joad
62
31
19
Some Notes on Fever
Or, What We Owe the Dead
Dec 16, 2025
55
32
23
On Mornings
Stillness, Mostly
Dec 12, 2025
•
Tom Joad
64
24
12
The Weight of Grace
Between certainty and grace, a dying man finds his last chance at redemption
Dec 9, 2025
•
Tom Joad
147
71
41
NO MÁS
How Mexico's youth broke the cycle their parents couldn't escape
Dec 5, 2025
•
Tom Joad
46
20
24
Triangle
A Ballad
Dec 2, 2025
•
Tom Joad
63
21
27
© 2026 Tom Joad
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts